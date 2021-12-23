South Africa data suggests Omicron mild, should not be extrapolated – Africa CDC

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the world’s oldest nation, less than one person a day is dying from COVID-19. The six confirmed deaths in Japan over the past week is the lowest it’s been in the country since July...
Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
The jury is still out in the U.S. on how to deal with Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated, but European countries are increasingly choosing the stick over the carrot as governments across the continent turn to hard-line methods from lockdowns to fines in order to coax the unvaccinated to take the jab.
In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
Early data from South Africa suggesting that the omicron variant may cause fewer hospitalizations and instances of severe symptoms than the coronavirus wild type and its variants should not be extrapolated to other countries, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. “We should interpret...
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - No one has died from the Omicron coronavirus variant in a study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, one of the co-lead investigators of the study said on Tuesday. “Although we have had a lot of breakthrough infections there has been very...
The United States Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel.
Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.
Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3,000 flights already canceled Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
Opening the way for more people to return to work sooner and minimizing the prospect of mass labor shortages, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days.
With the Omicron COVID variant spreading throughout the U.S. and abroad, many people began feeling this week that their hopes of an end to the pandemic have been dashed. Here are the latest updates and symptoms to watch for, and what they could mean with winter ahead and cold and flu season thriving.
The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
South Africa delivered some positive news on the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking. Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth...
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s 69-year-old President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, though is showing only mild symptoms, the presidency said. “The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honor of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today,” the statement added.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Amid fast-increasing new COVID-19 infections, South African officials on Thursday urged people to get vaccinated before traveling for the holidays and attending festive gatherings. South Africa's daily new confirmed cases climbed to more than 26,900 on Wednesday and 24,700 on Thursday, the highest yet in the...
This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. A study has noted that COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have shown lower efficacy on the Omicron variant in South Africa. So far, South Africa has administered about 20 million Pfizer doses. Shares of Pfizer hit a...
Johannesburg — Among the legions of scientists working around the clock in South Africa to track and study the coronavirus, including those who quickly detected the Omicron variant and alerted global authorities to it, a phrase has become increasingly common in recent days: describing this fourth wave as very different.
As the data suggests, omicron spreads in South African hotspots may be frittering away steam within less than three weeks following the new Omicron variant was detected. In the province of Gauteng, where cases had been increasing continuously since November, seems to be slowing down now, whilst seven-day case rates in Tshwane, one of the early places where the outbreak started, are now “relatively flat”.
COVID-19 vaccines appear to offer lower levels of protection against contracting the Omicron variant compared to previous strains, but they largely remain effective in preventing hospitalizations, according to an analysis of data in South Africa.
The new study from South Africa’s largest private health insurer shows that two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is just 33% protective against omicron. Full vaccination against COVID-19 continues to provide 70% protection against severe disease, according to the Discovery Health study. Omicron also appears to be able to...
Excess deaths across South Africa have not risen sharply despite a huge wave of Covid-19 omicron infections, according to new data released on Wednesday evening. The figures further raise hopes that the highly mutated omicron variant may be milder than other forms of the virus – although experts warned that this may not help the NHS.
