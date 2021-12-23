ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Figure skating-Hanyu confirms Olympic bid, Kihira to miss out

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu said on Thursday he plans to compete at next year’s Beijing Games, a day after his absence from practice at the national championships in Saitama fuelled fears over the fitness of the reigning Olympic figure-skating champion. The 27-year-old, who won Olympic...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Figure skating-Hanyu seals Olympic berth with Japan championships win

(Reuters) – Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu booked his place at the Beijing Winter Games by defending his singles crown at the Japanese national championships with a superb display in which he almost became the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. Hanyu, who won Olympic figure skating...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzuru Hanyu
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Pyeongchang#Reuters#Kyodo News
kelo.com

Tennis-Canada’s Shapovalov tests positive for COVID-19 in Sydney

(Reuters) – Denis Shapovalov, who is part of Canada’s team for the 2022 ATP Cup, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sydney, the 22-year-old said on Saturday. Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat 20-times major winner Rafa Nadal in the third-place playoff match.
TENNIS
olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin reveals positive Covid result, will miss Lienz

Mikaela Shiffrin posted on social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would miss the forthcoming Alpine Ski World Cup event in Lienz. The American shared the news on twitter on Monday (27th December 2021). Lienz in Austria is due to host women's Giant Slalom and Slalom races...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

Officially named for Beijing 2022, Hanyu Yuzuru says he's out to win it all

Hanyu Yuzuru has qualified for the Olympic Winter Games again. And now that he's going, the two-time and reigning Olympic champion is eyeing nothing less than a gold medal. Hanyu will again spearhead the Japanese figure skating team at the Olympic Winter Games as the Japan Skating Federation announced its team for Beijing 2022 on Sunday (26 December).
SPORTS
Boston Globe

Yuzuru Hanyu can’t land in history books, but still has foothold on Olympic gold

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. Uno packed five quads into his free skate but barely hung onto his quad flip and quad toe and fell on another quad toe, leaving him with 295.82 points and the silver medal. Kagiyami finished with 292.41 points. The trio of Japanese skaters are expected to be the toughest competition for American star Nathan Chen at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is set to begin in just under six weeks. Chen competes at US nationals in two weeks. In another potential Olympic preview this weekend, Russian star Kamila Valieva drove home her status as the overwhelming favorite in Beijing with a record-setting performance at her national championship. The winner of Skate Canada and the Rostelecom Cup scored 193.10 points in her free skate, eclipsing her record 185.29 set earlier this year, and finished with an astounding 283.48 points. Valieva had set the record for a Grand Prix event with her score of 272.71 points at the Rostelecom Cup.
SPORTS
Reuters

Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia retained the Ashes with a thumping innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with paceman Scott Boland taking a six-wicket haul in a fairytale debut. Boland, only the second Indigenous Australian to play a men's test match,...
WORLD
Mining Journal

Figure skaters worldwide prepping for Beijing Olympics

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel as he outpaced Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Kamila Valiyeva wins Russia figure skating nationals by record margin

Kamila Valiyeva confirmed she’s a runaway Olympic favorite by winning the Russian Championships, the world’s deepest women’s figure skating competition, by the largest margin in the event’s history. Valiyeva, a 15-year-old undefeated in this her first senior season, landed three quadruple jumps in Saturday’s free skate....
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy