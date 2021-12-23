ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers uncover the mechanism of electric field detection in microscale graphene sensors

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) The ability to sense the magnitude and polarity of the electric field is of great scientific interest. It has various real-life applications, such as early prediction of lightning and detection of supersonic aircraft. Presently, field mills are the widely used electric field sensors. While they can detect...

www.nanowerk.com

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Scientists discover new part of the body

Scientists recently uncovered a part of the body that had never been described before: a deep layer of muscle in the masseter, which raises the lower jaw and is critical for chewing. Modern anatomy textbooks describe the masseter muscle as having two layers, one deep and one superficial. "However, a...
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Just Discovered an AI Mimicking the Brain on Its Own

In 2019, The MIT Press Reader published a pair of interviews with Noam Chomsky and Steven Pinker, two of the world’s foremost linguistic and cognitive scientists. The conversations, like the men themselves, vary in their framing and treatment of key issues surrounding their areas of expertise. When asked about machine learning and its contributions to cognitive science, however, their opinions gather under the banner of skepticism and something approaching disappointment.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Solids with special symmetries for quantum and spintronics applications

(Nanowerk News) While conventional electronics relies on the transport of electrons, components that convey spin information alone may be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have now made an important advance in the development of novel materials for such components (Nature, "Symmetry-enforced topological nodal planes at the Fermi surface of a magnet"). These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference.
CHEMISTRY
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Tuning a magnetic fluid with an electric field creates controllable dissipative patterns

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at Aalto University have shown that a nanoparticle suspension can serve as a simple model for studying the formation of patterns and structures in more complicated non-equilibrium systems, such as living cells (Science Advances, "Electroferrofluids with nonequilibrium voltage-controlled magnetism, diffuse interfaces, and patterns"). The new system will...
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
nanowerk.com

Machine learning models quantum devices

(Nanowerk News) Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Fabrication of flexible electronics improved using gold and water-vapor plasma

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) and the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) in Japan have developed a technique to improve the flexibility of ultra-thin electronics, such as those used in bendable devices or clothing. Published in Science Advances ("Direct gold bonding for...
ENGINEERING
Physics World

Quantum sensor could help detect dementia

A new quantum sensor developed by scientists at the University of Sussex in the UK could help clinicians identify diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by tracking patients’ brain waves and monitoring how their speed changes over time. The sensor, which is based on a real-time, high-spatial-resolution neuroimaging technique known as magnetoencephalography (MEG), uses an array of quantum devices called optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) to map the tiny magnetic fields generated when neurons in the brain send out electrical signals. If used to monitor patients over a period of several months, the researchers say the new sensor could identify declines in brain signal transmission speed that may be associated with pathology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
techxplore.com

Digital microscale electrochemical energy storage devices

With the development of the internet of things and information technology, it can be foreseen that we will enter a digital, intelligent and fully connected world. In the future, we may monitor our health status through wearable devices, cure diseases with the aid of advanced implanted microelectronics, obtain real-time information about the surrounding environment by means of multi-node sensors, all of which require a large number of microscale electronic terminals as support.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Sensor based on quantum physics could detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

(Nanowerk News) A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to detect virtually any virus, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

From aptamer-graphene interaction understanding to biosensor performance improvements

(Nanowerk Spotlight) The use of graphene-based field-effect transistors in the past decade has been shown as one of the most powerful biosensing units for the detection of numerous biological and biochemical analytes. Distinctly specific electrical properties of graphene in the domain of field-effect transistors, along with high surface-to-volume ratio contribute...
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Micro Monument For Nanoscience Carries A Flag Into The Microscale

A small team of designers working with The Institute for Electronics and Nanotechnology at Georgia Institute of Technology have created the world’s first monument to nanoscience, honoring the technology’s vital role in solving global issues, particularly regarding the development of Covid-19 vaccines and testing platforms. Created with dual-photon...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nanowerk.com

New graphene-based neural probes improve detection of epileptic brain signals

(Nanowerk News) The ability to record and map the full range of brain signals using electrophysiological probes will greatly advance our understanding of brain diseases and aid the clinical management of patients with diverse neurological disorders. However, current technologies are limited in their ability to accurately obtain with high spatial fidelity ultraslow brain signals.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Water detected below Martian surface, researchers say

"Significant amounts of water" have been found beneath the surface of Mars. The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian space agency Roscosmos' ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter reportedly spotted the water at the Valles Maineris canyon system. In a release, ESA said that the water was detected using the Trace Gas...
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Using magnets to toggle nanolasers leads to better photonics

(Nanowerk News) A magnetic field can be used to switch nanolasers on and off, shows new research from Aalto University. The physics underlying this discovery paves the way for the development of optical signals that cannot be disturbed by external disruptions, leading to unprecedented robustness in signal processing. Lasers concentrate...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Flexible mechanical metamaterials enabling soft tactile sensors with multiple sensitivities at multiple force sensing ranges

The majority of existing tactile sensors are designed to measure a particular range of force with a fixed sensitivity. However, some applications require tactile sensors with multiple task-relevant sensitivities at multiple ranges of force sensing. Inspired by the human tactile sensing capability, this paper proposes a novel soft tactile sensor based on mechanical metamaterials which exhibits multiple sensitivity regimes due to the step-by-step locking behaviour of its heterogenous multi-layered structure. By tuning the geometrical design parameters of the collapsible layers, each layer experiences locking behaviour under different ranges of force which provides different sensitivity of the sensor at different force magnitude. The integration of a magnetic-based transduction method with the proposed structure results in high design degrees of freedom for realising the desired contact force sensitivities and corresponding force sensing ranges. A systematic design procedure is proposed to select appropriate design parameters to produce the desired characteristics. Two example designs of the sensor structure were fabricated using widely available benchtop 3D printers and tested for their performance. The results showed the capability of the sensor in providing the desired characteristics in terms of sensitivity and force range and being realised in different shapes, sizes and number of layers in a single structure. The proposed multi-sensitivity soft tactile sensor has a great potential to be used in a wide variety of applications where different sensitivities of force measurement is required at different ranges of force magnitudes, from robotic manipulation and human"“machine interaction to biomedical engineering and health-monitoring.
ELECTRONICS

