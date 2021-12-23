Researchers uncover the mechanism of electric field detection in microscale graphene sensors

The majority of existing tactile sensors are designed to measure a particular range of force with a fixed sensitivity. However, some applications require tactile sensors with multiple task-relevant sensitivities at multiple ranges of force sensing. Inspired by the human tactile sensing capability, this paper proposes a novel soft tactile sensor based on mechanical metamaterials which exhibits multiple sensitivity regimes due to the step-by-step locking behaviour of its heterogenous multi-layered structure. By tuning the geometrical design parameters of the collapsible layers, each layer experiences locking behaviour under different ranges of force which provides different sensitivity of the sensor at different force magnitude. The integration of a magnetic-based transduction method with the proposed structure results in high design degrees of freedom for realising the desired contact force sensitivities and corresponding force sensing ranges. A systematic design procedure is proposed to select appropriate design parameters to produce the desired characteristics. Two example designs of the sensor structure were fabricated using widely available benchtop 3D printers and tested for their performance. The results showed the capability of the sensor in providing the desired characteristics in terms of sensitivity and force range and being realised in different shapes, sizes and number of layers in a single structure. The proposed multi-sensitivity soft tactile sensor has a great potential to be used in a wide variety of applications where different sensitivities of force measurement is required at different ranges of force magnitudes, from robotic manipulation and human"“machine interaction to biomedical engineering and health-monitoring.

