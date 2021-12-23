ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Baker Administration Recommending Masks for Indoor Spaces; Deploying National Guard

By Lauren Bennett
thebostonsun.com
 5 days ago

Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders held a press conference on December 21 to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. The administration announced that the mask guidance has been updated to recommend that face coverings are worn in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status....

thebostonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baker: Old virus defenses no longer necessary

BOSTON — The omicron variant is fueling another COVID-19 surge and Massachusetts hospitals will be instructed to push back non-essential elective procedures, but Gov. Charlie Baker wants the public to know he does not view the current trends as a repeat of last winter. While outlining new steps his...
BOSTON, MA
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment of $100 million in emergency funding to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, as well as a series of actions to further ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor was joined virtually for today’s announcements by Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
tucson.com

Pima County: Masks required for indoor public spaces

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to reinstate a mask mandate as COVID-19 transmission remains high throughout the county. County residents will be required to wear a mask at indoor public places when continuously maintaining a 6-foot distance from others isn’t possible, but there’s no clear enforcement of these requirements.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
NECN

New Massachusetts Mask Guidance, Explained

The Baker administration announced additional measures Tuesday to address a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to ensure that hospitals have enough capacity to care for COVID and non-COVID patients. The state's healthcare system is facing a critical staffing shortage which has led to the loss of 500 medical/surgical and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
b969fm.com

Ohio National Guard deployed to hospitals for COVID while flu cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Officials in Ohio are warning of not just COVID but also the flu this season. It comes as soldiers with the Ohio National Guard are deploying to hospitals around the state to help with COVID-19 staffing issues. Last week, Governor DeWine announced that over 1,000...
OHIO STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine hospitals welcome news of National Guard deployment

BANGOR, Maine — Reaction from several Maine hospitals about Gov. Janet Mills’ announcement to deploy National Guard members to health care facilities has been positive. The Mills administration’s deployment plan to expand hospital capacity is expected to open an estimated 80 additional inpatient hospitals beds to care for Mainers.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

300 Massachusetts National Guard Members Start Training For Non-Clinical Healthcare Jobs

BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of Massachusetts National Guard members will begin training on Monday as they are being deployed to take some of the burden off health care workers. On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. Up to 300 National Guard members will train starting Monday to help 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service companies with non-clinical responsibilities. Those troops will assist with non-emergency transports to and from hospitals, help move patients within the hospital, and bring patients to test rooms. They will also observe patients who may be a risk to themselves, act as security support, and help with food services. The hope is the extra hands will free up doctors and nurses for patients who need them most. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the deployment last week, saying hospital workers are dealing with “wildly challenging” circumstances. Guard members are approved to support hospital operations for 90 days. Baker said he is ready to deploy an additional 200 members if necessary. Starting Monday, hospitals have also been ordered to postpone all non-emergency elective procedures.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Covid#Commonwealth#The National Guard#Omicron
MassLive.com

Gov. Charlie Baker to activate 500 members of National Guard to aid hospitals, ambulance providers as state updates elective procedure, mask guidance

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced new steps to combat the surge of new COVID-19 cases in the state including activating 500 members of the National Guard as well as new guidelines released by the Department of Public Health regarding mask-wearing and elective procedures at hospitals. In a statement released...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wamc.org

Gov. Baker urges, but does not mandate, indoor masks

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced new measures today to fight the surge in COVID cases that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals during a severe staff shortage. The Baker administration directed hospitals to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures, activated up to 500 members of the National Guard to help staff health care facilities, and advised universal face mask wearing inside public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker halts non-essential hospital procedures, urges indoor mask wearing

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER is requiring Massachusetts hospitals nearing capacity to cancel all non-essential, elective, invasive procedures as of December 27 in order to preserve room for incoming patients amid an impending surge of COVID-19 cases. He is also activating the National Guard to help struggling hospitals. The Republican governor also...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fallriverreporter.com

Baker Issuing Mask Advisory, Calling National Guard Up

With health care providers facing a critical workforce shortage amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Baker administration on Tuesday will instruct Massachusetts hospitals to postpone or cancel all non-essential elective procedures likely to admit patients and will activate up to 500 National Guard personnel to help staff facilities in need. Gov. Charlie Baker also plans to announce an updated mask advisory that will recommend, but not require, all residents cover their faces indoors regardless of vaccination status, the Department of Public Health announced in a press release ahead of Baker’s 9 a.m. press conference at the State House.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

California to reinstate mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Monday that the state will reinstate a mask mandate in all indoor public spaces starting on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The move comes amid rising concern about the Omicron variant, which has led to an uptick in cases in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

National Guard deploys to help Massachusetts hospitals

BOSTON — Massachusetts National Guard members started fanning out across the state Monday to provide much needed help to dozens of understaffed hospitals facing a surge of COVID-19 patients. An initial deployment of up to 300 Guard members is scheduled to help some of the state’s largest and most...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy