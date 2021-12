OPPO promised to announce its first-ever foldable phone on December 15, and true to its word, the company has finally made the Find N 5G foldable phone official in China. The OPPO Find N 5G uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges of the device, and according to the company, this will improve the “hand feel” and maintain a sleek look. It features a rectangular camera module, which features a fluid curve design similar to the Find X3. The Find N 5G uses the Gorilla Glass Victus back panel. The foldable smartphone uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is housed in the power button.

