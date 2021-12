He’s just a sophomore but Will Rogers might as well be a veteran of the bowl practices for Mississippi State. It feels like a century ago for the young quarterback when he was taking in his first bowl practices. Before he had even taken a class at MSU and was just a couple of weeks removed from final exams at Brandon High School, he was learning behind Tommy Stevens and Garrett Shrader and preparing the team for the Music City Bowl.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO