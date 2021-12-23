ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Revealing the polar nature of a ferroelectric nematic by means of circular alignment

By Per Rudquist
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent discovery of spontaneously polar nematic liquid crystals-so-called ferroelectric nematics-more than a century after the first discussions about their possible existence-has attracted large interest, both from fundamental scientific and applicational points of view. However, the experimental demonstration of such a phase has, so-far, been non-trivial. Here I present a direct...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Reconfigurable single-material Peltier effect using magnetic-phase junctions

Peltier effects, which produce a heat flux at the junction of two different materials, have been an important technology for heating and cooling by electrical means. Whereas Peltier devices have advantages such as cleanliness, silence, compactness, flexibility, reliability, and efficiency, relatively complicated modular structures are unavoidable, leading to a higher cost than that of commonly used refrigeration technology. Here, we provide a concept of a Peltier device composed of a single magnetic material exhibiting a first-order magnetic transition. Our concept is based on a controllable junction structure consisting of two magnetic phases with opposite Peltier coefficients instead of a semiconductor junction. Using \({\mathrm{Mn}}_{1.96}{\mathrm{Cr}}_{0.04}\mathrm{Sb}\) samples with the first-order magnetic transition between ferrimagnetic (FI) and antiferromagnetic (AF) states, we successfully made a stable junction structure of AF/FI/AF by a pulse heating method and achieved a maximum Peltier coefficient of 0.58Â mV. Our device concept was further verified by a numerical simulation based on a finite element method. The single-material Peltier effect reported here avoids a complex device design involving material junctions and is importantly reconfigurable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Development and validation of proton track-structure model applicable to arbitrary materials

A novel transport algorithm performing proton track-structure calculations in arbitrary materials was developed. Unlike conventional algorithms, which are based on the dielectric function of the target material, our algorithm uses a total stopping power formula and single-differential cross sections of secondary electron production. The former was used to simulate energy dissipation of incident protons and the latter was used to consider secondary electron production. In this algorithm, the incident proton was transmitted freely in matter until the proton produced a secondary electron. The corresponding ionising energy loss was calculated as the sum of the ionisation energy and the kinetic energy of the secondary electron whereas the non-ionising energy loss was obtained by subtracting the ionising energy loss from the total stopping power. The most remarkable attribute of this model is its applicability to arbitrary materials, i.e. the model utilises the total stopping power and the single-differential cross sections for secondary electron production rather than the material-specific dielectric functions. Benchmarking of the stopping range, radial dose distribution, secondary electron energy spectra in liquid water, and lineal energy in tissue-equivalent gas, against the experimental data taken from literature agreed well. This indicated the accuracy of the present model even for materials other than liquid water. Regarding microscopic energy deposition, this model will be a robust tool for analysing the irradiation effects of cells, semiconductors and detectors.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Programmable interactions and emergent geometry in an arrayÂ of atom clouds

Interactions govern the flow of information and the formation of correlations between constituents of many-body quantum systems, dictating phases of matter found in nature and forms of entanglement generated in the laboratory. Typical interactions decay with distance and thus produce a network of connectivity governed by geometry-such as the crystalline structure of a material or the trapping sites of atoms in a quantum simulator1,2. However, many envisioned applications in quantum simulation and computation require more complex coupling graphs including non-local interactions, which feature in models of information scrambling in black holes3,4,5,6 and mappings of hard optimization problems onto frustrated classical magnets7,8,9,10,11. Here we describe the realization of programmable non-local interactions in an array of atomic ensembles within an optical cavity, in which photons carry information between atomic spins12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19. By programming the distance dependence of the interactions, we access effective geometries for which the dimensionality, topology and metric are entirely distinct from the physical geometry of the array. As examples, we engineer an antiferromagnetic triangular ladder, a MÃ¶bius strip with sign-changing interactions and a treelike geometry inspired by concepts of quantum gravity5,20,21,22. The tree graph constitutes a toy model of holographic duality21,22, in which the quantum system lies on the boundary of a higher-dimensional geometry that emerges from measured correlations23. Our work provides broader prospects for simulating frustrated magnets and topological phases24, investigating quantum optimization paradigms10,11,25,26 and engineering entangled resource states for sensing and computation27,28.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Polarity#Ferroelectricity#Dupont#Applicational#N#The Multi Billion#Dio#Shg
Nature.com

A Species-Level Timeline of Mammal Evolution Integrating Phylogenomic Data

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. High-throughput sequencing projects generate genome-scale sequence data for species-level...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural and functional diversity among agonist-bound states of the GLP-1 receptor

Recent advances in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structural elucidation have strengthened previous hypotheses that multidimensional signal propagation mediated by these receptors depends, in part, on their conformational mobility; however, the relationship between receptor function and static structures is inherently uncertain. Here, we examine the contribution of peptide agonist conformational plasticity to activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R), an important clinical target. We use variants of the peptides GLP-1 and exendin-4 (Ex4) to explore the interplay between helical propensity near the agonist N terminus and the ability to bind to and activate the receptor. Cryo-EM analysis of a complex involving an Ex4 analog, the GLP-1R and Gs heterotrimer revealed two receptor conformers with distinct modes of peptide"“receptor engagement. Our functional and structural data, along with molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, suggest that receptor conformational dynamics associated with flexibility of the peptide N-terminal activation domain may be a key determinant of agonist efficacy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Conventional histological and cytological staining with simultaneous immunohistochemistry enabled by invisible chromogens

Conventional histological stains, such as hematoxylin plus eosin (H&E), and immunohistochemistry (IHC) are mainstays of histology that provide complementary diagnostic information. H&E and IHC currently require separate slides, because the stains would otherwise obscure one another. This consumes small specimen, limiting the total amount of testing. Additionally, performing H&E and IHC on different slides does not permit comparison of staining at the single cell level, since the same cells are not present on each slide, and alignment of tissue features can be problematic due to changes in tissue landscape with sectioning. We have solved these problems by performing conventional staining and IHC on the same slide using invisible IHC chromogens, such that the chromogens are not visible when viewing the conventional stain and the conventional stain is excluded from images of the IHC. Covalently deposited chromogens provided a convenient route to invisible chromogen design and are stable to reagents used in conventional staining. A dual-camera brightfield microscope system was developed that permits simultaneous viewing of both visible conventional stains and invisible IHC chromogens. Simultaneous staining was demonstrated on several formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissue specimens using single and duplex IHC, with chromogens that absorb ultraviolet and near infrared light, followed by H&E staining. The concept was extended to other conventional stains, including mucicarmine special stain and Papanicoulou stain, and further extended to cytology specimens. In addition to interactive video review, images were recorded using multispectral imaging and image processing to provide flexible production of color composite images and enable quantitative analysis.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Electron microscopy analysis of femtosecond laser-assisted capsulotomy before and after lens fragmentation

Studying anterior lens capsule cutting edge profiles from femtosecond laser-assisted capsulotomy procedures performed before and after lens fragmentation. Twenty eyes (10 patients) with age-related cataract underwent femtosecond laser-assisted surgery (FLACS) using the Ziemer Z8 platform. First step of laser surgery was either capsulotomy (group first) or fragmentation (group second). One eye of each patient was assigned randomly, the second eye treated with the different sequence of procedures. After anterior capsule removal, tissue was fixed in cacodylate-buffered solution and cutting-edge profiles were analysed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM). All cases had cataract grade 2 and 3 based on LOCS III grading. SEM analysis showed more smooth edges in the first group, especially in cases with pseudoexfoliation (P"‰="‰0.037); more tags and bridges and a significant number of staggered cutting patterns (7 out of 10 cases) in the second group. All cases evolved the same microgroves with "valleys and mountains " as signs of the photodisruption process. Femtosecond laser capsulotomy should be performed before lens fragmentation minimizing the rate of cutting errors. Especially in eyes with advanced cataract, as intracapsular pressure may increase due to lens fragmentation without anterior capsular opening.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broadly neutralizing antibodies target a hemagglutinin anchor epitope

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) targeting epitopes of the influenza...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced fitness of SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern Alpha but not Beta

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Emerging variants of concern (VOC) drive the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic1,2....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99317-6, published online 20 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list. Jie Zheng was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. L.S. and J.Zha. conceived...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Potential of [C]UCB-J as a PET tracer for islets of Langerhans

Biomarkers for the measurement of islets of Langerhans could help elucidate the etiology of diabetes. Synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2 A (SV2A) is a potential marker reported to be localized in the endocrine pancreas. [11C]UCB-J is a novel positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer that binds to SV2A and was previously evaluated as a synaptic marker in the central nervous system. Here, we evaluated whether [11C]UCB-J could be utilized as a PET tracer for the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas by targeting SV2A. The mRNA transcription of SV2A was evaluated in human isolated islets of Langerhans and exocrine tissue. In vitro autoradiography was performed on pancreas and brain sections from rats and pigs, and consecutive sections were immunostained for insulin. Sprague"“Dawley rats were examined with PET-MRI and ex vivo autoradiography at baseline and with administration of levetiracetam (LEV). Similarly, pigs were examined with dynamic PET-CT over the pancreas and brain after administration of [11C]UCB-J at baseline and after pretreatment with LEV. In vivo radioligand binding was assessed using a one-compartment tissue model. The mRNA expression of SV2A was nearly 7 times higher in endocrine tissue than in exocrine tissue (p"‰<"‰0.01). In vitro autoradiography displayed focal binding of [11C]UCB-J in the pancreas of rats and pigs, but the binding pattern did not overlap with the insulin-positive areas or with ex vivo autoradiography. In rats, pancreas binding was higher than that in negative control tissues but could not be blocked by LEV. In pigs, the pancreas and brain exhibited accumulation of [11C]UCB-J above the negative control tissue spleen. While brain binding could be blocked by pretreatment with LEV, a similar effect was not observed in the pancreas. Transcription data indicate SV2A to be a valid target for imaging islets of Langerhans, but [11C]UCB-J does not appear to have sufficient sensitivity for this application.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of carbon source on cell growth and the production of bioactive compounds in cell suspensions of Hancornia speciosa Gomes

Belonging to the Brazilian flora, the species Hancornia speciosa (Gomes), known as mangabeira, has bioactive compounds of interest, such as flavonoids, xanthones, and proanthocyanidins. The objective of this study was to determine how the supplementation of sugars in culture medium affects the osmotic potential of the medium, as well as its influence on cell growth and on the concentration of phenolic compounds. For this purpose, after 90Â days of subculture, 20Â mL aliquots of the cultures were added to flasks containing 20Â mL of medium with different sugars (glucose, fructose, sucrose, mannitol, and sorbitol) under a 16-h photoperiod with a spectral range between 400 and 700Â nm of photosynthetically active radiation (45"“55Â Î¼molÂ mâˆ’2Â sâˆ’1) in a shaker at 110Â rpm. After 30Â days, the pH, electrical conductivity, osmotic potential, biomass accumulation, and concentrations of phenolic compounds were evaluated. Regardless of their concentration in the medium, the sugars sorbitol and mannitol provided more unfavorable conditions for water absorption at the cellular level, reducing the water potential of the medium. Sucrose favored greater water absorption and biomass accumulation. Among the various sugar concentrations, 3% (30Â g/L) sucrose or glucose improved the accumulation of fresh and dry cell weight and the production of polyphenols such as chlorogenic acid, epicatechin, rosmarinic acid, hesperidin, rutin, and quercetin. In addition, they resulted in a higher osmotic potential of the medium and larger cells than other carbon sources. Despite the differences in cell size, no culture conditions compromised cell survival.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo pair correlation microscopy reveals dengue virus capsid protein nucleocytoplasmic bidirectional movement in mammalian infected cells

Flaviviruses are major human disease-causing pathogens, including dengue virus (DENV), Zika virus, yellow fever virus and others. DENV infects hundreds of millions of people per year around the world, causing a tremendous social and economic burden. DENV capsid (C) protein plays an essential role during genome encapsidation and viral particle formation. It has been previously shown that DENV C enters the nucleus in infected cells. However, whether DENV C protein exhibits nuclear export remains unclear. By spatially cross-correlating different regions of the cell, we investigated DENV C movement across the nuclear envelope during the infection cycle. We observed that transport takes place in both directions and with similar translocation times (in the ms time scale) suggesting a bidirectional movement of both C protein import and export.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy