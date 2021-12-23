ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's Largest Legal Edtech Company LawSikho helps students learn new age legal skills

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi (India), December 23 (ANI/PNN): The Delhi based Legal Ed-Tech is World's Largest and most Reputed Online Legal Education Company with over 7500 learners learning live and 14200 enrolments from across the globe. The startup is focussed on creating online legal training, enabling geo-arbitrage of legal talent and...

