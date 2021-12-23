ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Actor Nakuul Mehta has contracted COVID-19. On Thursday, Nakuul took to Twitter and informed everyone about his diagnosis. He also shared that he has been...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Actor#Ani#Modern Love Podcast
thedallasnews.net

Sara Arfeen Khan's charity exhibition reveals her artistic side

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/GIPR): Mumbai recently saw an art-cum-charity event with a difference!The event was an exhibition displaying paintings by famous actor Sara Arfeen Khan. Sara has been in the limelight for quite some years now for her ability to transfer the world around her onto the canvas....
WORLD
Variety

Biopic of Late Indian Superstar Rajesh Khanna in the Works, Farah Khan in Talks to Direct

Rajesh Khanna, the Indian actor who was a phenomenon in Hindi-language cinema from the late 1960s through the mid-1970s, is to be the subject of a biopic. Producer Nikhil Dwiveri (“Veere Di Wedding”) has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s bestselling book, “Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna.” Farah Khan, who made “Main Hoon Na” and “Om Shanti Om,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, is in talks to direct the adaptation of the book. Khan will write the script with Chintamani. Born Jatin Khanna in Amritsar, Khanna debuted in films with “Aakhri Khat” in 1966, which was India’s entry...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Lourdes Leon explains why she has a ‘base level of hatred’ for social media

Lourdes Leon has spoken candidly about why she has a “base layer of hatred” for social media.Madonna’s eldest daughter, 25, who goes by the nickname “Lola,” discussed the topic of social media during an interview with Paper Magazine, where she revealed that she believes the platforms have turned into this “horrible thing”.According to Leon, who chooses to maintain a mostly private life despite having more than 256,000 followers on Instagram, she believes that social media could have been “so amazing,” which she said was evidenced during the Vine era.“I love social media as a tool. I think it could’ve been...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Here are the 7 new shows that Netflix released and canceled in 2021

Back in January, Netflix promised to release a new movie every week of 2021. The year is nearly over, and so far, the streaming service has made good on the promise. Dozens of original movies launched on Netflix this year, and that trend will seemingly continue in 2022. Just as impressive is the number of original series that Netflix manages to pump out year after year. Sadly, an increasing number of those series are canceled relatively early on. Some don’t even get a second season. Today, we want to look back at all of the shows Netflix has already canceled that debuted this year.
TV SERIES
thedallasnews.net

Indian Used Agricultural Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~22.7-tween FY'21 to FY'26: Ken Research

Despite the impact of COVID induced lockdowns, the agriculture sector has observed a robust growth rate of ~3.4 % at constant prices during FY'21. The Indian used agricultural equipment market has seen a steady growth which can be attributed to the recent government initiatives, rising adoption of mechanization in India, paired with economic feasibility of purchasing second hand equipment for Indian farmers.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Salmon Market 2028 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Salmon Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Salmon 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Salmon Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

Canada appoints Cameron Mackay as new high commissioner to India

Ottawa [Canada], December 24 (ANI): Canada has appointed diplomat Cameron MacKay as the new high commissioner to India. Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Friday announced the appointments of the new High Commissioner to India and the Consuls General to Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. Cameron Mackay is moving...
INDIA
thedallasnews.net

Anti-cancer Insurance Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Allianz, MetLife, Axa

Cancer is a broad term for a variety of disorders characterised by the uncontrollable division of aberrant cells with the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal human tissue. Cancer has a high proclivity for spreading throughout the body. Cancer is the second largest cause for deaths in world. Globally, the cancer treatments are also very high, due to wide range of medications, therapies and expensive healthcare equipment required in the treatment. The death rates are also decreeing, due to presence of advanced medical facilities. With Increasing Penetration of Insurance market, people are opting for cancer specific insurance policies. Although, rising competition is creating certain friction. Similarly, the emergence of tech based alternatives to traditional insurance companies such as that from Ant Group are rising in popularity. Geographically, Asia Pacific is emerging as a major market outside North America and Europe in terms of high growth prospectus.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Electronic Watches Market- a Worth Observing Growth: LG, Pebble, Fitbit, Garmin

The " Electronic Watches - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Apple, Samsung, Sony, Motorola/Lenovo, LG, Pebble, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, Polar, Asus, Huawei, ZTE, inWatch, Casio, TAG Heuer, TomTom, Qualcomm, Weloop, Epson, Geak, SmartQ, Hopu & Truly. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
The Independent

Woman encourages others to raise their standards after sharing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy

A woman has inspired others to find partners who exceed their standards and expectations after describing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy.Rose, 22, who goes by the username @rosesmaddox on TikTok, recently shared the ways that her future husband prioritises her in a video shared to the app in November, after another user asked women to share the moment they realised they were expecting too little.“What is something a man has done for you that made you realise you’ve been accepting and expecting way too little from men?” user @ayandastood recently asked.In response to the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

India’s Ranveer Singh Talks Cricket Epic ”83,’ Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Shankar Projects

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is basking in the acclaim for cricket epic “’83,” an account of the Indian men’s cricket team wining the World Cup in England in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan (“Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Ek Tha Tiger,” both starring Salman Khan), “’83” follows the journey of the Indian team, rank underdogs having won just a single game in the previous two World Cups, as they upset reigning champions the West Indies to lift the trophy. Singh plays team captain Kapil Dev who motivates the team to victory by both words and personal heroics on the field. Singh, who is the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy