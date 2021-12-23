New Medicaid Blood Pressure Policy will help Hoosiers

Recent policy actions and proposals in Medicaid have renewed focus on the problem of churn, or temporary loss of coverage in which enrollees disenroll and then re-enroll within a short period of time. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) passed during the coronavirus pandemic requires states to provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees until the end of the month in which the public health emergency (PHE) ends to receive enhanced federal funding. During this time, people did not churn on and off Medicaid, but churn may resurface when the continuous enrollment requirement ends. The Build Back Better reconciliation bill under consideration in Congress would begin to phase out the continuous enrollment requirement and the enhanced match beginning April 1, 2022. Additionally, the bill would require states to provide 12-month continuous coverage for children and for postpartum individuals in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which could reduce churn for those groups. Currently more than half of states already provide 12-month continuous coverage for children on an optional basis.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO