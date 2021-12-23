ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Medicaid Blood Pressure Policy will help Hoosiers

By Crusader Staff
Cover picture for the articleThousands of Hoosiers with high blood pressure may now have easier access to monitoring devices that will allow them to check their own blood pressure, which could help them better control their blood pressure and lower their risk of heart disease, thanks to a change in state policy that was recommended...

Thousands of Hoosiers with high blood pressure may now have easier access to monitoring devices that will allow them to check their own blood pressure, which could help them better control their blood pressure and lower their risk of heart disease, thanks to a change in state policy that was recommended by the American Heart Association.
