Roger Stone tries to auction off "Trump autograph NFT" to pay for his legal bills

By Sky Palma
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZevN_0dUMHNn400

Longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone is auctioning off a copy of a 1990s magazine cover he says was signed by Trump in an effort to pay his legal bills, POLITICO reports.

If a bidder exceeds $20,000 dollars, the bidder will get the physical version of the magazine along with "one of only one" digital copy, which Stone calls an NFT (non-fungible token).

While POLITICO was unable to confirm the magazine with Trump's signature is real, Stone insists that it is.

As of this Wednesday, there were no bids.

"Between the cost of defending myself in 6 remaining merit-less but sensationalized harassment civil suits and the J-6 [January 6th] Witchhunt my legal expenses are formidable," he told POLITICO. He added that the "cancer therapies not covered by insurance for my wife are also not inexpensive."

Read the full report over at POLITICO.

Roger Stone
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Roger Stone Is Desperate for Cash and Still Selling Autographed Rocks

Last-minute holiday shoppers can breathe easy: Roger Stone’s one-day auction of rocks, NFTs, and private phone calls with his friends has been extended indefinitely. Stone, a longtime GOP operator and friend of Donald Trump, was subpoenaed last month for documents and testimony related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Separately, he is facing a federal lawsuit over an alleged $2 million in unpaid taxes. This month, Stone announced that he’d be auctioning off personal memorabilia from noon to midnight on Dec. 19. With items unsold, he says he’s extending his sale of autographed rocks and pictures of Trump.
MSNBC

'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

In the last week, a recent federal judge ruled that Congress can see Donald Trump’s tax returns, and a new Congressional report found that the agency overseeing Trump's D.C. hotel lease failed to examine ethical and constitutional conflicts. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and host of the podcast “The Mary Trump Show,” joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the recent legal woes faced by her uncle and what needs to happen next in the Jan. 6 investigation. Dec. 20, 2021.
MSNBC

RNC spending on Trump's legal bills starts to look even worse

Just eight months into Donald Trump's term, the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president's legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
abc11.com

Trump ally Roger Stone invokes 5th Amendment in appearance before Jan. 6 committee

Roger Stone, longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared Friday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, where he said he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to every question asked of him. "I did invoke my Fifth Amendment rights to every...
MSNBC

Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation

Roger Stone appeared before the House January 6th Select Committee to comply with a subpoena. But the Trump ally didn’t answer any questions, rather pleading the 5th to everything that was asked. Legal analyst Barbara McQuade explains.Dec. 18, 2021.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

