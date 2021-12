CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Board of Education has approved a multimillion-dollar settlement over two cases of racial discrimination. The settlement totals $9.25 million. The Board of Education will pay $1.7 million toward the settlement, while the board’s insurance will cover the rest. The settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools involves teachers who were laid off during school closures over the past decade – in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Most of the schools were in predominantly Black neighborhoods, and teachers and paraprofessionals who were people of color. The plaintiffs in both cases will receive most of the settlement money, but more than 400 teachers are eligible for compensation of no less than $5,000 each. To receive that compensation, those teachers must submit a claim.

