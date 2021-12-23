ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title

By Associated Press
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There’s a reason Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke was named...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star wing eyes visits – did Orange make the list?

I wouldn’t expect Syracuse basketball to win out in the recruiting sweepstakes over 2023 five-star wing Justin Edwards from Philadelphia. The junior could have a way to go in his recruitment, however, he said in a recent interview that he has a few upcoming visits in mind, and a trip to the Hill doesn’t appear to be a part of his plans.
SYRACUSE, NY
National football post

Orange Bowl Betting: Michigan Georgia Pick

No. 2 ranked Michigan will be a TD underdog to No. 3 Georgia, making Orange Bowl betting an intriguing challenge for bettors. Are the Bulldogs truly the team that ranked No. 1 most of the year or are they the squad that got shredded by Alabama in the SEC title game? Michigan’s ground game generated 5.3 yards per carry against tough competition in 2021 and they will test that Georgia defense again.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Rettke
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Volleyball#Badgers#Ap#All American
wnav.com

Maryland Hoops

The Men’s game against in-state opponent Loyola scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terps will now host Lehigh instead at the Xfinity Center.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Second Georgia star arrives in Miami for College Football Playoffs

MIAMI, Fla. — After DawgsHQ previously reported that George Pickens has arrived in Miami on Monday for the Orange Bowl, sources confirm that the same can be said for quarterback JT Daniels. Both players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, however new CDC guidelines recommend five days of...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy