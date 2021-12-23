Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama arrived Sunday in North Texas without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone, but coach Nick Saban expected both assistants to make it for the playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. He said there were no known COVID-19 issues among players. The Crimson Tide said […]
A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
Earlier this week, Texas A&M announced it wouldn’t be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. Thankfully, the Aggies announced the news with enough time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. Rutgers stepped up and will now participate in the bowl game instead. Unfortunately, the same...
A female track and field athlete from Idaho State University who lost five times to transgender competitors has called on Lia Thomas’ rivals to speak out against the Pennsylvania trans swimmer. University of Pennsylvania’s Thomas broke records in the 200-metre freestyle and 500-metre freestyle, which sparked controversy amid the...
I wouldn’t expect Syracuse basketball to win out in the recruiting sweepstakes over 2023 five-star wing Justin Edwards from Philadelphia. The junior could have a way to go in his recruitment, however, he said in a recent interview that he has a few upcoming visits in mind, and a trip to the Hill doesn’t appear to be a part of his plans.
No. 2 ranked Michigan will be a TD underdog to No. 3 Georgia, making Orange Bowl betting an intriguing challenge for bettors. Are the Bulldogs truly the team that ranked No. 1 most of the year or are they the squad that got shredded by Alabama in the SEC title game? Michigan’s ground game generated 5.3 yards per carry against tough competition in 2021 and they will test that Georgia defense again.
The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
The Men’s game against in-state opponent Loyola scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terps will now host Lehigh instead at the Xfinity Center.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is set to hire two former Virginia assistants to help guide its offense during the 2022 season, ESPN reported Sunday. Robert Anae is expected to be the Orange’s new offensive coordinator, with Jason Beck coaching quarterbacks, according to the report. Syracuse has not...
MIAMI, Fla. — After DawgsHQ previously reported that George Pickens has arrived in Miami on Monday for the Orange Bowl, sources confirm that the same can be said for quarterback JT Daniels. Both players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, however new CDC guidelines recommend five days of...
