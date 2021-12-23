ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

KAREN’S KORNER: It’s all about the tree…

By KAREN DUMS
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

In our little korner of the world we cling to unusual traditions. One is to put the...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

It’s About Time All Brands Include Black Santa Claus

Growing up, the Santa Claus I always saw was the jolly old white man with a white beard and red suit. In the mall, in movies and on Christmas cards, this fictional character of Santa Claus so many celebrated was always depicted as white. As a child, I could never have imagined that Santa Claus could actually look like me.
SOCIETY
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Finding praise in ‘Mary’s Song’

Can you believe Christmas is just about a week away? There have been lots of parties, Christmas cards, decorating, goodies to eat, and gift exchanges all getting ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It won’t be long now until we wake up on Christmas morning to even more fun and excitement. But do you know what I think I enjoy the most about this time of year? It’s the music. There’s just something special about all the Christmas songs that we hear on the radio, sing at church, or see on television. I know many of you don’t know me personally, but if you did, this fact probably wouldn’t surprise you much. I was the organist at our church for 42 years, played the piano, and sang for all my life really. There aren’t many songs that are as special as songs like “Silent Night, Away in a Manger, Joy to the World, or The First Noel.” Singing or listening to such songs as these is just one more way we can express our love for Jesus.
RELIGION
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: The greatest gift

MERRY CHRISTMAS! By now, I bet all of you are anxious to open your presents and celebrate the holiday this Sunday. But I hope in all your excitement, there is one gift you will not forget about. It’s not in any box, so don’t go looking under your tree for another package. Did you ever think of Jesus as a gift? Well, He was the very special One sent to us by His Father – God. God knew that we needed someone to help us to be good people and get ready for heaven when we die. God had a plan, and Jesus agreed to be the biggest part of that plan.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Tree
Laurinburg Exchange

This day especially, it’s all about Him

Community, today is Christmas morning. And a community family we are here. We are all here another Christmas season. Merry Christmas everybody! I hope today is well with all of you. Today is the day that we come to worship and adore Christ the Lord. Christ the Lord came to earth over 2000 years ago; the greatest bombshell that ever-hit human history was when Christ came through 40 and 2 generations (Matt. 1:17), was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born through the Virgin Mary (Matt. 1:18).
RELIGION
Port Arthur News

KATHIE’S KORNER — The Gifts that keep on Giving

The definition of giving is providing love or other emotional support, caring, being generous. God has distributed to each of us, according to our faith, motivational gifts in Romans 12. The Bible explains just as we have one body with many members, in which they don’t have the same function, so, in Christ, we, though many form one body, belong to all the others.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
mckenziebanner.com

It’s All About Choosing The Right Gift

I wish I could remember every Christmas. Every present. Every popcorn stringing. Every tree lighting moment...... But the reality is it all kinda blends together in my memory bank. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

All About Sustainable Christmas Tree Farms

As we delve into the environmental consequences of beloved holiday traditions, it becomes clear that some of the ways we celebrate need to change. By no means does this insinuate the need to stop celebrating altogether; rather, we can become more mindful of how we do it. One of the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

For those of us who’ve already returned to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition dictates that...
RELIGION
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
hunker.com

Baby's Breath Christmas Trees Are All the Rage This Year

We're used to seeing all sorts of Christmas tree themes, and last year it felt like pink trees were everywhere. How could we top that?. Turns out this year's trend is all about incorporating a natural element: baby's breath. Across IG and TikTok, we've seen creative uses of the flower....
LIFESTYLE
TVLine

Call the Midwife Holiday Special Recap: A Christmas Wedding — Grade It!

Few things capture the spirit of Christmas better than births and weddings, and on Saturday night’s Call the Midwife Holiday Special on PBS, there was a lot of both. The anticipation began to build when Nurse Phyllis informed everyone that St. Cuthbert’s Hospital was sending some 20 extra expectant mothers their way because they didn’t have the room. This stressed out Sister Julienne and her staff, in part, because all of the pupil midwives with the exception of Nancy were on leave, and the maternity home was already at capacity. After Pupil Midwife Nancy made a mischievous joke about what was...
SOCIETY
Coastal View

Murphy’s Vinyl Shack is all about the “vibe”

Several years ago, I wandered into Murphy’s Vinyl Shack at its first location on the corner of Walnut and Carpinteria Avenue. Expecting to find the place stacked with vintage records, I was surprised by the selection of new vinyl, moves, books, comics, DVDs, games, cassette tapes and even the elusive 8-track.
ECONOMY
APG of Wisconsin

Merry Christmas

Christmas has arrived in our hometown. It arrived accompanied by the musical voices of children singing carols at various Christmas concerts, and drifted into the night air like a puff of sweet-smelling woodsmoke. There is something about Christmas that touches us and transforms us. Suddenly our troubles seem a little less troublesome, our burdens a little less heavy. Our biggest worry is finding just the right gift for that loved one on your list. It really doesn’t matter what the gift is – each one is wrapped with love.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy