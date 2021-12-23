KAREN’S KORNER: It’s all about the tree…

Can you believe Christmas is just about a week away? There have been lots of parties, Christmas cards, decorating, goodies to eat, and gift exchanges all getting ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It won’t be long now until we wake up on Christmas morning to even more fun and excitement. But do you know what I think I enjoy the most about this time of year? It’s the music. There’s just something special about all the Christmas songs that we hear on the radio, sing at church, or see on television. I know many of you don’t know me personally, but if you did, this fact probably wouldn’t surprise you much. I was the organist at our church for 42 years, played the piano, and sang for all my life really. There aren’t many songs that are as special as songs like “Silent Night, Away in a Manger, Joy to the World, or The First Noel.” Singing or listening to such songs as these is just one more way we can express our love for Jesus.

