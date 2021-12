DENVER (CBS4) – As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy says about 8,000 customers are without power due to hurricane-strength wind that swept across the Denver metro area Wednesday. That’s an improvement from the 31,000 customers who were without power the night before. The agency said crews are working as quickly as possible and worked through the night. According to Xcel Energy, “… about 112,000 customers have had their power restored with about 8,000 customers, mostly in the Denver area, still without power. Staffing levels have been increased and include 475 employees and contractors who will work through the day and...

DENVER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO