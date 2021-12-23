ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

THE BOOKWORM SEZ…

By TERRI SCHLICHENMEYER
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey dere. We all know we live in the best place in the country. We...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
webbweekly.com

The Bookworm Sez: “American Comics: A History” by Jeremy Dauber

A towel worked pretty well. If Mom got mad about you stealing one of her bathtowels, then a folded sheet was good, or even an old shower curtain. Superheroes never worried about the fabric of their capes, and you didn’t, either. As long as kid-you could leap and climb and fight crime, you were happy. Even better: having “American Comics: A History” by Jeremy Dauber in your hands today.
COMICS
Marconews.com

Bookworm: Your child will like ‘Clarice the Brave’

When it comes to the rough times, whom do you trust? Can you talk to your parents, and tell them what's wrong? Do you have a teacher who listens to your concerns, maybe a neighbor or grandparent, a best friend or a BFF's mom? What about bullies or those people you try hard to avoid? As in the new book “Clarice the Brave” by Lisa McMann, can you trust your enemies?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookworm#Fish#Great Lakes
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
DogTime

5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS]

If you have a dog who absolutely lives for the snow, you may be looking for ways to have fun with them outside during the winter season. There are plenty of activities to enjoy the winter weather, but if there's snow on the ground, it can be a chance for you and your dog to get creative with play time. The post 5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
vashonbeachcomber.com

The Bookworm grabs advice from acclaimed author Daniel Kraus

Editor’s Note: In the spirit of giving, The Beachcomber offers the latest from Beachcomber columnist Phil Clapham — book choices from famed author Daniel Kraus. Daniel Kraus is a best-selling author whose output is annoyingly prolific (speaking as a writer whose own output is, well, not). Of his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
APG of Wisconsin

Merry Christmas

Christmas has arrived in our hometown. It arrived accompanied by the musical voices of children singing carols at various Christmas concerts, and drifted into the night air like a puff of sweet-smelling woodsmoke. There is something about Christmas that touches us and transforms us. Suddenly our troubles seem a little less troublesome, our burdens a little less heavy. Our biggest worry is finding just the right gift for that loved one on your list. It really doesn’t matter what the gift is – each one is wrapped with love.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Woman encourages others to raise their standards after sharing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy

A woman has inspired others to find partners who exceed their standards and expectations after describing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy.Rose, 22, who goes by the username @rosesmaddox on TikTok, recently shared the ways that her future husband prioritises her in a video shared to the app in November, after another user asked women to share the moment they realised they were expecting too little.“What is something a man has done for you that made you realise you’ve been accepting and expecting way too little from men?” user @ayandastood recently asked.In response to the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
APG of Wisconsin

KAREN’S KORNER: It’s all about the tree…

In our little korner of the world we cling to unusual traditions. One is to put the tree up later rather than earlier. Generally, it’s only about a week before Christmas Day when it gets decked out, sometimes a wee bit before that. But one year it didn’t get decked out until the eve of Christmas Eve! That was pushing it for sure. What I’m apparently saying is that when it comes to a tree decorating tradition at our house there isn’t one.
LIFESTYLE
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Gus! I am wonderful with children of all ages and love attention. I am great in the house, but when left alone I will bark because I’ll miss you. I am a very sweet boy who just needs a home that might understand my need to smell and explore everything on this planet. Come visit me today!
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Hygge and the practice of restfulness

Early morning winter light in soft hues of slate gray and hints of blue illuminates the stoic darkness of the pines and highlights the contrasting whiteness of the delicate birches out my window. Large, lacy snowflakes flit past, tumbling in clusters to the frozen ground. They are in no particular hurry, settling on branches and fence posts and rooftops alike. There is no wind, and all is absolutely quiet and still.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Jupiter's Final Moments

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Roller coasters and love affairs cannot compete with the thrill of accomplishment. Your excitement builds as you make remarkable progress toward your goals, but you also inspire your team to produce rapid results. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone has a feeling that they want to promote...
ASTRONOMY
APG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Christmas of stewardship (all year)

As sustainable farmers and shepherds, Christmas time is a reminder of hope and joy, and it is also a reminder of our role as stewards of the earth, animals, and people in our care. The imagery of the infant bringer of life and light and his tender mother is mirrored on the farm and amongst the wildlife all around us.
AGRICULTURE
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Holiday Island Birthday Party

“Let’s get away from sleigh bells. Let’s get away from snow. Let’s make a break this holiday, dear, I know the place to go. How’d ya like to spend the holidays on Holiday Island? How’d ya like to spend the holidays away across the sea? How’d ya like to hang a stocking from a great, big coconut tree?” Aloha! For this special week which begins on Christmas Day and ends New Year’s Eve, we’re in America’s favorite tropical paradise, Hawaii, for “The Holiday Island Birthday Party.” Our destination is The Royal Hawaiian Hotel for beachfront luxury on Waikiki in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu....
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy