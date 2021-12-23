ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

How Europe Can Break Its Dependence on Russian Energy

By The Editors
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if the pandemic and rising inflation weren’t enough, Europeans face another source of wintry discontent: an energy crisis. A supply crunch has caused the price of power to hit record highs, just in time for the coldest season. It also risks exacerbating a worrying situation in Ukraine. With Russia massing...

www.washingtonpost.com

Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Changes to Belarusian Constitution may extend leader's rule

Belarus' authorities on Monday released a draft document proposing amendments to the country's constitution that may allow authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. The proposed amendments are published on the president's official website and the website of the state news agency Belta, and Belarusians are encouraged to submit their comments, suggestions and opinions about the changes. The amendments bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during Lukashenko's tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. The restriction, however,...
POLITICS
AFP

The euro: How it started 20 years ago

As Europe rang in the New Year 20 years ago, 12 of its nations said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras and pesetas as they welcomed the euro single currency. On January 1, 2002, euro notes and coins became a reality for some 300 million people from Athens to Dublin, three years after the currency was formally launched in "virtual" form. Here is a recap of the event, drawn from AFP copy at the time:
ECONOMY
#Central Europe#Energy Efficiency#Russian#Europeans#The European Union
International Business Times

Russian Gas Supplies To Europe Under Scrutiny

With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia -- especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. But the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS
AFP

'Hamstrung' Europe searches for a post-Merkel leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shaken up the power balance in the EU. Potential candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe include her successor at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law, to marginalisation in global geopolitics, to the aftershocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel left the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad, although there were some vocal opponents among her European colleagues.
EUROPE
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Russian court orders rights group Memorial to close

Russia's Supreme Court ordered Tuesday the closure of Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group that symbolised post-Soviet democratisation and chronicled Stalin-era purges for the past three decades. The court ruling against Memorial International, the group's central structure, caps a year that began with the jailing of President Vladimir Putin's top critic Alexei Navalny and saw a historic crackdown on rights groups and independent media. But the ban against Memorial stands out even in the current climate and would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the closure of Memorial International and its regional branches after prosecutors accused the organisation of failing to mark its publications with a label of "foreign agent", the tag for groups that receive funds from overseas.
POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia to hold Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halts its eastward expansion. A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP on condition of anonymity late Monday that the talks with Russia will take place on January 10. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday confirmed the date and said that the talks will take place in Geneva, where US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met for their first summit in June. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

France tightens Covid restrictions to tackle Omicron surge

France will make working from home mandatory for at least three days per week and ban large indoor gatherings of more than 2,000 people to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid.French Prime Minister Jean Castex has also promised a law to convert the existing “health pass” into a “vaccine pass”, used for access to bars, restaurants and other public places.The legislation would make vaccination almost mandatory, and people would no longer be allowed access to venues with just a negative Covid test.However, the government has not outlined plans to introduce further measures such as a delay in the return...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Jamison: For Putin, history demands Russia invade Ukraine

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal Battle of Borodino and occupying a burning Moscow before his catastrophic retreat through the Russian winter. In June 1941 an unsuspecting Stalin, who had secretly allied with Hitler two years earlier to partition Poland with Germany upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland, was stunned when Hitler launched a massive multi-pronged savage invasion of the Soviet Union.
POLITICS
AFP

In euro waiting room, Bulgarians divided about joining

Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the EU's poorest nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad -- in his case to Finland -- and wants Bulgaria to "be like other European countries" and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a "nationalist", says she wants to "keep the lev", Bulgaria's national currency.
BUSINESS

