Registered investment advisor firms are maintaining a mix of virtual and in-person business to accommodate clients, with some tentatively increasing in-person meetings. “Hybrid advice is here to stay. What we have learned from the pandemic is that we need to meet clients on their terms. Some clients only want to interact face-to-face; others want to know their planner is in the office when they encounter a big life moment but prefer the day-to-day flexibility of talking to a planner from their kitchen table after they put their kids to bed,” said Jason Van de Loo, head of retail and marketing at Edelman Financial Engines.

