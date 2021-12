Tactical shooter Ready or Not, which sees players commanding a S.W.A.T. team to defuse hostile situations and rescue hostages, will no longer be published by Team17. While no specific reason was given by the publisher, many are pointing to the fact that a Ready or Not developer from Void Interactive recently made a (since-removed) comment on Reddit to say, "You better believe it's gonna," when asked if the game would receive a mission set during a school shooting. While there isn't currently a mission set in a school in the game, Ready or Not's cinematic reveal trailer does include a brief glimpse at what looks to be a school setting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO