Weird West Pushed to March 31

By Jacob Bukacek on December 23, 2021
It’s been a couple of years since WolfEye Studios announced Weird West, and now it looks like fans are going to have to wait just a little bit...

dexerto.com

Weird West: release date, trailer, platforms

Devolver Digital and Wolfeye Studios’ upcoming Weird West blends RPG gameplay with a nightmare version of the Western genre. If you’re ready to learn more about this creep-fest, we’ve got the gameplay trailer and release date as well as which platforms the game is launching on. Whether...
vg247.com

Devolver Digital-published isometric RPG Weird West delayed to March 31

Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios announced (thanks RPG Site) that action RPG/immersive sim hybrid Weird West would be delayed to March 31 to make it more immersive and weird, pushing the game two months past its original release date of January. Made up of veterans of immersive sim exemplars...
gamepolar.com

Bizarre West Will get the 2022 Delays Began, Will Now Come Out in March

2022 hopefully received’t be as dangerous as 2021 relating to online game delays, however it is best to most likely nonetheless brace your self for lots of slipping and sliding launch dates. Working example, Bizarre West, slated to be one of many first vital video games of 2022 with an early-January launch date, has been delayed. In response to developer WolfEye Studios, it appears Bizarre West was a little bit too bizarre, they usually’re going to want a number of extra months to iron out some “wonky” points.
Game Informer Online

Weird West, The Upcoming Immersive Sim From Former Dishonored Devs, Delayed To March

The upcoming immersive sim western from former Dishonored and Prey devs, Weird West, has been delayed. Previously due out on January 11, 2022, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Weird West will now hit those platforms a little over two months later on March 31, 2022. As for why, the team at Wolfeye Studios needs more time to make it as great as it can be.
pushsquare.com

Weird West's Road to PS4 Release Gets a Little Longer

Weird West, the upcoming isometric immersive sim from ex-Arkane developers WolfEye Studios, is going to take a little longer than expected to release on the PlayStation 4. Originally due out in January, an open and honest Raphael Colantonio admits that it’s just not quite ready yet, and thus has been pushed to 31st March, 2022. “It’s almost there,” he promises.
PCGamesN

Dishonored meets Diablo-like Weird West has been delayed

Weird West is the first game from WolfEye, an indie studio led by Arkane founder and Dishonored co-creator Raphaël Colantonio. It’s effectively a blend of Dishonored-style immersive sim mechanics and Diablo-like action RPG controls, and it’s looked impressive every time we’ve seen it. Weird West was initially scheduled to launch in just a few weeks’ time, but the devs have just announced that they’re pushing the game back to the end of March.
hardcoregamer.com

New Campaign Deep-Dive Video Released for Company of Heroes 3

Relic Entertainment has released a new video offering a deep-dive into the campaign for Company of Heroes 3. The storied RTS franchise dating back nearly 15 years will be getting its third iteration in 2022 with a new theater of war campaign. For the first time, players will step into the boots of a WWII general in a brand new dynamic campaign map. Players will determine the course of history in Italy for the Allied campaign day-by-day and battle-by-battle. The video showcases some of this along with the new systems, decisions players will have to make, new resources and decisions that will need to be made. Check out the video below.
gamepressure.com

Weird West From Dishonored Co-creators Delayed

Devolver Digital and WolfEye have announced that Weird West will suffer a delay of over two months. We have bad news for those waiting for Weird West, the immersive sim from WolfEye. The game's release has been postponed to March 31, 2022. Originally the game was to be released on...
hardcoregamer.com

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is Coming to Switch on March 11

The .hack//G.U. series is still hanging in there, and its most recent compilation will be coming to Switch early next year. On March 11, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will arrive on the system and bring four .hack games with it: Rebirth, Reminisce, Redemption and Reconnection. All of these are basically different chapters of the same story, so having them all combined into a single experience should be convenient for fans if nothing else. Take a quick look at what’s on offer in the trailer below.
hardcoregamer.com

Take a Dive with the Superliminal Update for Nintendo Switch

Although most of this particular update has been out on PC, Switch fans have been looking forward to the update that adds loads more to do and enjoy. This massive Superliminal update adds the challenge mode, which limits players on the amount of actions they can do at any time making for some extremely difficult challenge to overcome. Developer commentary also accompanies this update, so players can enjoy solving familiar puzzles while hearing a little bit of backstory from the devs and details on the progress of how it all came to be along the way. There’s no multiplayer in this update just yet, but it’s likely soon going to join if the PC release is anything to base it out.
hardcoregamer.com

Checking the Score: Princess Maker 2 Refine

While many point to how lifelike the next blockbuster action title is or how gorgeous an artistic indie darling is when it comes to evaluating a game, these visuals would lose their impact without a stirring soundtrack to score them. From the chip-tunes of Super Mario Bros to the Gregorian chants of Halo, video game music brings players closer to immersion and fantasy. Much like how a movie’s soundtrack sets the tone for dramatic scenes, game music also helps players connect emotionally with the story.
hardcoregamer.com

Triangle Strategy Shares Another Look at New Characters, Story

Triangle Strategy is not far away from release now, and with that we get yet another look at a character trailer detailing some more information about what to look forward to. While we don’t have an English trailer just yet, the Japanese one is still a delightful sight to see more gameplay and teases of characters and story that will be uncovered along the journey that awaits. New locations are showcased, in addition to more new side characters players will get to meet along the way to put a stop to the evil at work.
hardcoregamer.com

Hardcore Gamer’s Game of the Year Awards 2021

While most would agree that 2021 has overall been a marked improvement over 2020, the video game industry (among many others) remained largely remote. Most gaming conventions were again cancelled or held digitally (including E3 for the second year in a row), almost all of the gaming events weren’t in person, and many in the industry simply haven’t had the chance to see let alone work with each other in person again. Yet through the adversity, there was yet again an incredible slate of games developed and released the past twelve months, helping keep the gaming medium of the most steady aspects in our lives.
hardcoregamer.com

Ten Games with Milestone Anniversaries in 2022

Ms. Pac-Man – January 1982 (40 years old) She’s been around quite a while now and had a hugely popular debut. Everyone fell in love with Ms. Pac-Man when her arcade machine came out decades ago. Over the years she’s appeared here and there in small roles, ports of the original and some spin-offs like Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness. But with the amount of appearances Pac-Man has received, she deserves more screen time. Now that she’s hitting forty years old, she needs to get another singular title. Give her a lively spirit for more adventurous games or a special anniversary edition of the arcade classic.
hardcoregamer.com

Pokemon Opens Sound Library for Japan Featuring Diamond & Pearl Soundtrack

It’s always exciting when there’s an official place to listen to ones favorite gaming soundtracks, with this often being most rare for a slew of Nintendo properties. It seems we’re going to potentially get more from Pokemon, as they just recently opened up a sound library exclusively for Japan at this time. Those wanting to still listen to it officially can still enjoy a compilation video posted with the entire soundtrack, which would make for a fantastic two and a half hour background music for various activities. Hopefully at a later date we might see a transition to this available in other countries as well, but for now the sound library itself is Japanese exclusive but those with access can check it out here, but note it will be a broken link for all others.
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Director Guillermo Del Toro Doesn’t See Himself Developing Video Games Again

Nightmare Alley director Guillermo del Toro says video game development isn’t his thing anymore.  On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the award winning director who was once teamed up with Hideo Koijma to develop Konami’s horror survival video game Silent Hills, flat out said he doesn’t think he’ll ever try video game development again.  Fans were curious about his status after he appeared at the Game Awards this year and commented on the hope of a new Silent Hill game being released soon. While he loves video games and gaming ideas, he doesn’t think he’ll develop another game because he’s labeled himself...
hardcoregamer.com

VR Adrenaline Bundle Now Available on Fanatical

Fanatical is back with a new VR bundle – this time focused on Steam-supported VR games. Like a lot of Fanatical bundles, this one is multi-tier. $5.99 gets you Electronauts, Raw Data, Battlewake, and Sprint Vector. Going up to $10.99 gets you those games alongside Creed: Rise to Glory, while spending $14.99 adds The Walking Dead Onslaught: Deluxe Edition to the fray. This gets you a mix of music-based fun with Electronauts, a fast-paced FPS in Raw Data, and a stunning platformer in Sprint Vector that can be used with the Quest 1 or 2 using a Link cable. Unfortunately, both Creed and The Walking Dead don’t support Oculus Quest even with the cable. Still, having the ability to get some usage out of most of the games included with the cable makes this a tremendous value overall.
