I hope the schools do not go remote as omicron cases increase. They should continue mask mandates and require vaccines for anyone eligible who is not harmed by the vaccine. This situation is totally different from the original virus: There was no vaccine then and there was a substantial risk of death to teachers or school workers, in particular, who were older or had health conditions. There has been only one death worldwide so far from omicron and those vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer generally are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO