ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Commentary: Perpetual stress is taking a toll on all of us

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the head of Bridges, which sponsors 25 ministries in six states, I’ve seen our local leaders learning how to live and function during a dangerous malady which is impacting millions of people. But I don’t mean COVID-19; I mean the PTSD that results from it. And...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
womenworking.com

Study Reveals The Long-Term Effects of Mentally Unwell Parents on Children

It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
KIDS
The Atlantic

The Death Toll Says It All

In late May of 2020, the U.S. hit one of what has become so many grim pandemic milestones: our first 100,000 dead from COVID-19. I remember how heartbroken I was then—and how frustrated. The novel coronavirus, a stealthy pathogen, was bound to take a toll no matter how perfect Americans’ response was to the crisis. But Americans’ response was far from perfect. I was frustrated by people who refused to wear a mask. It made me feel like the lives of my patients—and my own life, as a health-care worker—were disposable. I was frustrated that patients weren’t getting the treatments they needed—like care for heart attacks and strokes—because hospitals across the country were overrun. And I was frustrated by the basic needs going unmet: food, housing, and paid leave so people with COVID could isolate, as well as a safety net for those who’d lost their livelihoods to the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
earth.com

Holiday stress can take away the magic of the season

In a new national poll from the University of Michigan Health, one in four parents report having overly idealistic holiday expectations. The parents admit that the stress associated with trying to live up to these expectations may take away from the holiday magic for their kids. Overall, one in five...
CLARK, CO
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Pandemic taking toll on our hospitals

For nearly two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc here and around the nation and world. We wish we could say it’s going away. Clearly it is not. After a brief respite this fall, case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising at an alarming rate. And it’s not because of the much-discussed omicron variant that’s emerging. It’s the same delta variant that’s been bedeviling us since the summer.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
1470 WMBD

Expert: mental health takes a toll during the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. – The holidays can be stressful enough for people battling mental illness, COVID-19 or not. Dave Mingus, licensed in Behavioral Health with UnityPoint’s Unity Place, says in short, if you start to feel stressed or overwhelmed with tasks or holiday get-togethers, do something about it. “If...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#United States Reports#All Of Us#Missionary#Bridges#Ptsd#Presbyterian#The Wabe Shebelle Hotel
The Independent

Voices: This is what it’s like to live with a visible mental health condition

It’s perhaps a cliche to say that some people wear their emotions on their face. We might refer to such people as an “open book”, as if their face were a story to be read, a place where deeper truths about them can be understood through a look, a furrow of the brow or a pursing of the lips.But in my case, the story of what’s going on for me mentally isn’t just subtly perceivable in the gestures and expressions of my face; it’s written, literally, on my skin.I’ve always had spots, and I’ve always picked them. When I was...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Meditation
Psych Centra

Antisocial Personality Disorder Causes

Antisocial personality causes are complex, but may be associated with environmental factors as well as genetics. When you hear the words “antisocial personality disorder,” you might think of someone who is uncomfortable around others or someone who prefers to be alone. But this is not the case. Instead,...
MENTAL HEALTH
dallassun.com

WHO stresses to take all measures to prevent further spread of Omicron

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): As the world witnesses the new coronavirus variant Omicron, World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday emphasized an urgent scale-up of public health and social measures to curtail its further spread. "Countries can - and must - prevent the spread of Omicron with the proven...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Minnesota COVID patient gets Christmas wish: a vaccinated family

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jen Bollig is living with the guilt that she almost deprived her five children of a mom because she didn't get vaccinated and reduce her COVID-19 risk. But at least she is living. The 47-year-old Cushing, Minnesota, woman is recovering from severe COVID-19 after a one-month hospitalization that...
MINNESOTA STATE
arcamax.com

Serious cognitive problems see abrupt drop among older people, study says

There was an “abrupt decline” in the percentage of older Americans reporting serious problems with concentration, memory and decision-making over a decade — particularly among women, according to a new study. Researchers are heralding the findings as “very welcome” news. From 2008 to 2017, the...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy