Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is one of the top technologies for IT leaders coming into 2022, according to the latest annual TechTarget / Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey. But there remain concerns around the rapid spread of AI, and there is an increasing focus on the ethics surrounding the technology. While AI is forecast to deliver as much as a 10% boost to the UK economy over the next decade, it’s vital that automation and algorithmic decision-making is implemented ethically from the start. In this e-guide we examine the benefits of AI and analyse the steps being taken to ensure it makes a positive contribution to business and society.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO