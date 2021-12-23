ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameren: Undervalued With A 2-Decade Growth Story

Cover picture for the articleAmeren is positioned to grow its earnings at an 8% CAGR with EPS growth of 7.45% over the next five years. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is a regulated electric utility based in St. Louis, Missouri that primarily provides electric service to customers in Missouri and Illinois, although the company does operate a...

Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

American Tower leases cell towers to telecommunications companies. Autodesk is a software company that serves infrastructure companies. One of the biggest political news stories in the United States this year was the passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The huge spending plan will allocate $550 billion over the next five years to help fix some of America's aging infrastructure and provide a tailwind for new industries like renewable energy and 5G. With a steady stream of government spending coming down the line, plenty of stocks will benefit from an increase in infrastructure investment around the country.
Seekingalpha.com

GAM: When Looking For A CEF With Over 50 Years Of Track Record

General American Investors is an equity focused closed end fund. General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) is a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that has capital appreciation as its main objective. The fund invests in the equity slice of the capital structure of companies with above average growth potential, as determined by the fund portfolio management team. GAM has a $1.1 billion AUM and has navigated both up and down economic cycles in the past 30+ years. The fund currently has only 66 holdings with an overweight stance in the Information Technology and Financials sectors. The fund has strong 5- and 10-year total returns, which sit at 15.5% and 14% respectively, but has failed to outperform the S&P 500, even with the leverage it has via preferred shares. GAM has outperformed the S&P 500 on a 50-year lookback period but many aspects of financial markets have changed in the past 10-20 years. With an above average expense ratio and layered leverage we expect more from this fund. We are neutral here on GAM, and would wait for a widening of the discount to NAV in order to enter. For existing shareholders we rate it a "Hold".
Illinois Business Journal

Ameren rate hike to take effect first of the year

A rate hike authorized by the Illinois Commerce Commission on Dec. 13 takes effect this week for Ameren Illinois. The ICC voted 4-1 to grant Ameren a $57,609,000 “formula” rate hike for delivery service, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The rate case began last April, when Ameren announced it...
Seekingalpha.com

Rocket Companies Focuses On Revenue Diversification

Rocket Companies went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO. Rocket Companies (RKT) went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in a U.S. IPO that priced its shares at $18.00. The firm provides a range of mortgage loan origination and consumer loan...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren (NYSE:AEE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Seeking Alpha

Winnebago: Undervalued And Outperforming Its Peers

This outdoor living manufacturer has been on a roll, with growing sales of towables, recreational vehicles, and watercraft. After a difficult 2020, Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has done very well this year. Indeed, it is one of the strongest players in a recovering industry. That has been confirmed by its...
investmentu.com

Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks

Undervalued stocks are a great way to boost your portfolio’s yields as you are essentially buying stocks at a discount. When you add dividends to the mix, those stocks also become a source of income, meaning undervalued dividend stocks will pay you every quarter rather than only when you decide to sell shares.
Benzinga

Ameren's Debt Overview

Shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) moved higher by 3.39% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Ameren has. Based on Ameren's financial statement as of November 4, 2021, long-term debt is at $12.44 billion and current debt is at $713.00 million, amounting to $13.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $7.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $13.15 billion.
hoiabc.com

Ameren approved for $57.6 million rate hike

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Monday December 13th the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved Ameren’s first rate increase in the past six years. The funds will go towards investing and improving electric systems and preparing for the grid as Illinois transitions to clean energy options. The rise in cost is expected to be around $2.50 but, the state passing the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act means customers will pay more.
tdworld.com

PSC Approves Sale of Ameren Missouri Transmission Line

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri which authorizes the sale of certain electric transmission facilities to the Wabash Valley Power Association (Wabash Valley). Ameren Missouri sought Commission approval to sell approximately 1.5 miles of 161 kV transmission line to...
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois rates are going up in 2022

PEORIA (WMBD) — It looks like Ameren Illinois customers will see an estimated increase of $2.50 per month in their future bills. The change was approved by members of the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) following an eight-month review. They also approved Ameren Illinois’ investments in improving electric system reliability as the company prepares for the state’s transition to cleaner energy.
mycouriertribune.com

Ameren to shutter Rush Island coal plant

ST. LOUIS — Electric utility Ameren Corp. will shutter its Rush Island power plant in Jefferson County to comply with a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment. The Tuesday announcement by power supplier for the St. Louis region comes months after a federal...
Seekingalpha.com

Camber Energy climbs after signing financing agreement

Camber Energy (CEI +13.6%) jumps in early trading on news that it will receive a $25M loan and issue warrants entitling the lender to purchase up to 50M common shares exercisable at $10 and $20 per share. Camber President and CEO James Doris says the financing terms are "the most...
Seekingalpha.com

ATRenew announces $100M buyback authorization

ATRenew's (NYSE:RERE) authorizes the repurchase of up to $100M of its shares over a twelve-month period starting from December 28, 2021. The company expects to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance. The company has a market cap of $1.28B.
Seekingalpha.com

Agrify Corporation: A Risky Play On Indoor Agriculture

Agrify Corporation has exhibited strong top-line growth in recent years and that continues through 2021 so far. In recent years, the indoor agriculture market has become more mainstream. And when that happens with any space, it ultimately results in opportunities for the companies and investors who get in early. Some of the greatest returns can be achieved by buying into some of the smallest entities in any space. And that may apply here. One rapidly-growing prospect for investors to consider is a company called Agrify Corporation (AGFY). Growth, particularly this year, has been impressive. Having said that, the company's bottom line is showing no real signs of improvement. In fact, in some ways, the picture is worsening. And while the company has no debt and a surplus of cash on hand, meaning that near-term risk is practically non-existent, the long-term outlook for the enterprise is questionable. This is especially true if the firm cannot grow enough to reach the point of generating consistent positive cash flows with the cash that it has on hand today.
