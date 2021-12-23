ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Sujeet Pratap Singh with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021 for the film Godaam

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/GIPR): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated Founder and Chairman of Sarthak Cinema Sujeet Pratap Singh with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021 for the film Godaam which is based on life of Farmers. The film got good critics review and Appreciated...

Dr Rekha Chaudhari's book "India's Ancient Legacy of Wellness" launched in presence of Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Smita Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/PNN): On the Occasion of World Digital Day Celebration and Book Launch Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari congratulated Dr Rekha Chaudhari and appreciated her unique work will definitely bring the attention of citizens across the globe. He also said the book reveals to us that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dr. Beerinder Singh Yogi conferred with Golden Glory Award 2021 presented by Brands Impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned sexologist, Dr Beerinder Singh Yogi, DirectorThe award was given by the gorgeous Malaika Arora, the chief guest of the glittering award ceremony recently held at The Leela, Mumbai. These awards are meant to acknowledgebring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionalscompanies that are...
CELEBRITIES
'83' is a monumental achievement: Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh's new film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Ranveer Singh's new film '83' has left filmmaker Karan Johar awestruck. On Wednesday night, '83' makers held a grand premiere for the film industry in Mumbai. The special screening was attended by Karan, Alia Bhatt, Mini Mathur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty among many others.
MOVIES
Indian students make the nation proud at World Robot Olympiad - 2021!

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): World Robot Olympiad (WRO) is considered as one of the largest and most prestigious global robotics competitions for K-12 kids. Every member nation first holds the regional and national level competition. Winners of the national chapter are then selected to represent the respective nation at the international finale! Every year, teams from 70-plus countries are a part of this competition!Teams in the regular category were supposed the build and code the robots that modernise the energy use of a house, assist with the charging of cars in a parking garage and manage the energy mix on the grid. A total of 95 teams from across India participated in the national chapter, which was held online from October 16-18 2021. Three teams,1. Techtory2. Greenbots3. RFL HorizonSecured the pole position in their respective categories and were qualified to represent India at the International Finale, hosted online by Germany from November 18-21 2021. All these three teams performed exceptionally well in this competition and their final international rankings are as follows -1. Techtory - 10th rank in Regular Elementary out of 46 participating teams from 47 countries2. Greenbots - 4th rank in Regular Junior out of 49 participating teams from 49 countries.
TECHNOLOGY
India’s PM announces booster shots for healthcare workers and people above 60 years

India will start administering booster shots against Covid to healthcare and frontline workers from 10 January, prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Christmas night.In an address to the country, the prime minister said the “precaution dose” will be administered to citizens over the age of 60 with comorbidities, as cases of the newly detected Omicron variant continue to rise in the country.India has so far reported at least 422 cases of those infected with the Omicron variant across 18 states.“From the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that healthcare and frontline workers should start getting a precaution...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Online to Offline LifeAtSIBMB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/SRV): While SIBM Bengaluru never stopped its quest for knowledge and learning even amid the pandemic, the institution did have to vacate the premises of its sprawling campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru. As the whole country experienced the onset of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and...
EDUCATION
SII thanks Centre for granting emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine Covovax in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Serum Institute of India on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Union Health Ministry for granting Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax. "Thank you, Hon. @mansukhmandviya for granting Emergency Use Authorization for COVOVAX in India. This is a highly effective vaccine and is...
CENTRE, AL
Modenik announces post merger leadership team

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd has announced its leadership team following the close of the merger. Modenik is the entity formed post the merger of two Advent International portfolio companies in the essential clothing category - Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd (Dixcy Scott brand) and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd (parent company of brand Enamor).
BUSINESS
Archbishop Desmond Tutu: The resolute and tireless campaigner against injustice

Desmond Tutu, a resolute, tireless and confirmed fighter against apartheid, shocked the South African government of the day by his ordination as the first black Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986.He was a courageous political campaigner, some would say firebrand, against the blatant injustices meted out to the non-white population of South Africa.But his homely manner, his obvious personal kindness and his wit endeared him more than ever to the proponents worldwide of the anti-apartheid cause.Tutu, a Nobel Prize winner, showed no fear of the brutal South African regime which seemed almost permanently embarrassed by a man whose supreme...
WORLD
Canada appoints Cameron Mackay as new high commissioner to India

Ottawa [Canada], December 24 (ANI): Canada has appointed diplomat Cameron MacKay as the new high commissioner to India. Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Friday announced the appointments of the new High Commissioner to India and the Consuls General to Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. Cameron Mackay is moving...
INDIA
Sara Arfeen Khan's charity exhibition reveals her artistic side

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/GIPR): Mumbai recently saw an art-cum-charity event with a difference!The event was an exhibition displaying paintings by famous actor Sara Arfeen Khan. Sara has been in the limelight for quite some years now for her ability to transfer the world around her onto the canvas....
WORLD
Japanese government to hold women-only events

The government of Japan is going to hold monthly meetings with women to hear their input on how the country should be run as part of a push to empower females in the traditionally male-dominated society. The announcement comes after new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to actively support Japan's...
POLITICS
India’s Ranveer Singh Talks Cricket Epic ”83,’ Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Shankar Projects

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is basking in the acclaim for cricket epic “’83,” an account of the Indian men’s cricket team wining the World Cup in England in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan (“Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Ek Tha Tiger,” both starring Salman Khan), “’83” follows the journey of the Indian team, rank underdogs having won just a single game in the previous two World Cups, as they upset reigning champions the West Indies to lift the trophy. Singh plays team captain Kapil Dev who motivates the team to victory by both words and personal heroics on the field. Singh, who is the...
SPORTS
Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa, a decision critics described as further evidence of harassment of Christians under the Hindu nationalist government. The Missionaries of Charity was founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted most of her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Kolkata. She won the Nobel Peace Prize and was later declared a saint. Her organisation runs shelter homes across India. According to the Hindu daily, it received around $750 million from abroad in the 2020-21 financial year. The Indian Home Ministry said that on December 25 -- Christmas Day -- the renewal of the charity's licence to receive funding from abroad had been "refused".
CHARITIES
Biopic of Late Indian Superstar Rajesh Khanna in the Works, Farah Khan in Talks to Direct

Rajesh Khanna, the Indian actor who was a phenomenon in Hindi-language cinema from the late 1960s through the mid-1970s, is to be the subject of a biopic. Producer Nikhil Dwiveri (“Veere Di Wedding”) has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s bestselling book, “Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna.” Farah Khan, who made “Main Hoon Na” and “Om Shanti Om,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, is in talks to direct the adaptation of the book. Khan will write the script with Chintamani. Born Jatin Khanna in Amritsar, Khanna debuted in films with “Aakhri Khat” in 1966, which was India’s entry...
CELEBRITIES
Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu: 2021's notable deaths

From Britain's Prince Philip to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, here are some of the most notable deaths of 2021. Phil Spector, who revolutionised 1960s pop music with his "Wall of Sound" but who was jailed for murder in 2009, dies on January 16 aged 81.
WORLD

