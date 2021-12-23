Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Sujeet Pratap Singh with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021 for the film Godaam

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): World Robot Olympiad (WRO) is considered as one of the largest and most prestigious global robotics competitions for K-12 kids. Every member nation first holds the regional and national level competition. Winners of the national chapter are then selected to represent the respective nation at the international finale! Every year, teams from 70-plus countries are a part of this competition!Teams in the regular category were supposed the build and code the robots that modernise the energy use of a house, assist with the charging of cars in a parking garage and manage the energy mix on the grid. A total of 95 teams from across India participated in the national chapter, which was held online from October 16-18 2021. Three teams,1. Techtory2. Greenbots3. RFL HorizonSecured the pole position in their respective categories and were qualified to represent India at the International Finale, hosted online by Germany from November 18-21 2021. All these three teams performed exceptionally well in this competition and their final international rankings are as follows -1. Techtory - 10th rank in Regular Elementary out of 46 participating teams from 47 countries2. Greenbots - 4th rank in Regular Junior out of 49 participating teams from 49 countries.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO