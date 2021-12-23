ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Cal Poly requiring students get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

By Zoiebowie
 3 days ago

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo announced Wednesday that it will require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot by Jan. 20, or six months after they have received the final dose of their original vaccination. The campus will continue to accept medical and religious...

Cal Poly’s booster mandate goes too far

In another step signaling the university’s commitment to endless COVID-19 mandates, California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo has officially required that all eligible students, staff, and faculty take a booster shot, or else be considered “unvaccinated.”. At 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, Cal Poly sent a university-wide email...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
‘Worst-case scenario is here’: Hawaii health official sounds alarm

HONOLULU (KHON) – As COVID-19 cases surge, Hawaii’s positivity rate reached five percent Saturday for the first time since September. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported 707 new infections and three deaths Saturday. Some health officials believe cases will reach the thousands before 2021 is over. “The...
HAWAII STATE
‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Colorado Doctor: Rapid COVID Tests Are Less Reliable, Should Be Repeated

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As we gather with loved ones for the holidays, it’s important to remember that no COVID-19 test is 100% accurate.(credit: CBS) Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, says false results are more likely when using a rapid test versus a PCR test, which she says is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms. “When it comes to the rapid tests, for people who are symptomatic, that’s closer to 92, 93% sensitivity,” said Dr. Fisher. “When you’re asymptomatic, it actually drops down to the 70s, I think it’s something...
COLORADO STATE
El Paso doctor believes COVID-19 will go from pandemic to endemic

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading around the United States. Even though it has not occurred in El Paso, a local doctor believes we should be prepared for it. “The big variant in El Paso is still delta. Some 30 states across the country...
EL PASO, TX
Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maryland reports highest daily case total, Gov. Larry Hogan announces additional emergency funding for hospitals and nursing homes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s COVID-19 dashboard became visible again on Monday and revealed that the state is in what could be the biggest wave of coronavirus seen thus far. “As I have been warning for the past few weeks, we are entering another pivotal moment in the fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. […]
MARYLAND STATE
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH

