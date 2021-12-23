Milton VFW holds Christmas party for children

MACON, Ga.-- Christmas is just a few days away, and as families put their last-minute plans together, local volunteers put in effort for those who aren't as fortunate. Through piles of donated clothes and toiletries, festive lights, and music, two local organizations partnered with daybreak to give Macon’s homeless residents a chance to get what they need... whatever that may be.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Patton-Crosswhite Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6975 will give more than a thousand toys to kids in need this Christmas. The group is hosting their annual Toys For Tots celebration on Thursday, December 16 at 6 p.m. They give out toys to children every...
DULUTH, Minn.- The VFW in Lincoln Park gave away free meals today in spirit of Christmas. Anybody in, or outside the community was welcome to enjoy a hot meal of all the fix-ins: mashed potatoes, turkey, cranberry sauce and more. All of the food was donated from the community and...
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) — This Christmas Eve, some local families in need will be checking into a hotel for a much-needed Christmas staycation. A group called Champions of Change is doing its second annual hotel for the holidays where volunteers decorate rooms to help homeless families in need. Twenty...
Individuals of the Futures program passed along 40 stockings to Amy Peterson, Auxiliary president of the local VFW Post 212, for area veterans in nursing homes during the afternoon of Dec. 15, for the second successful year. “I came across a similar project last year on Facebook that was being...
MILTON – Maura Dudas, of Milton, is up by 5 a.m. every Wednesday to make the trek to the New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea.
While there, she buys fresh balsam, pine and various greens to turn into wreaths, garland, wrapped bundles and other creations sold from a refurbished trailer she hitches to the back of her holiday-red Jeep Wrangler. She's lovingly dubbed the trailer "The Mistletow."
Russell County, Ala. (WRBL) – Commissioner Ronnie Reed got a head start at celebrating Christmas this year with his annual Christmas party. This is Reed’s 11th year of hosting his annual Christmas party at the Russell County Courthouse. Each year those in the community line up outside of the courthouse waiting for the Christmas party to begin. The lines are filled with children and their parents, volunteers hand those waiting in line tickets so their children will be able to receive a Christmas gift. Reed told News 3 he sees more and more people each year.
Milton Elementary students celebrated writing their own creative stories during a recent publishing party. Third graders followed the steps of the writing process to write their own narrative stories based on the Magic Tree House series. After reading My Teacher is an Alien by Bruce Coville, fifth graders wrote their own alien-themed stories.
Love From Music City Welcomed Over 150 Foster Children From Sumner County At Their 10th Annual Foster Care Christmas Party: ‘A Very Merry Music City Christmas’. Shane Owens and JD Shelburne Entertained Families Throughout Event. Love From Music City’s ‘A Very Merry Music City Christmas’ provides food, clothing, toys,...
Let's het together for some Holiday Cheer! Enjoy live music from the Waco Band, with lunch and desert catered by Kathy's Catering. There will be 50/50 raffles, prizes, and gift baskets giveaways. As aways a Merry Good Time! Purchase tickets at the Maplewood front desk!
Ortonville VFW Post 582 led the annual Christmas parade through downtown Ortonville, Saturday, Dec. 4. Post Cmdr. Dennis Hoffman said, “We made sure Santa and Mrs. Claus got to the Old Town Hall on time to hear what everyone wanted Santa to bring them for Christmas. I want to thank the veterans and two ROTC Cadets from Alpha Company for helping the VFW with the flags.”
KILLEEN, Texas — Christmas is on a Saturday this year but one community organization found a way to give back this year. Members of the Let’s Move community organization spent Thursday afternoon getting into the holiday spirit by preparing for their first annual Christmas party. "We are trying...
I had the opportunity to spend a little time at a special celebration this past week. On Thursday evening, A Special Wish Foundation Ohio Valley chapter held its holiday party for children whose wishes it has granted. The event was at Belmont Hills Country Club just outside St. Clairsville, and the party was cheery and well attended.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Robert Jack VFW held its annual Operation Christmas this morning, an event that helped feed more than one hundred local families in need. Matthew Hicks, commander of the Robert Jacks VFW, says this Operation Christmas is the culmination of all their holiday efforts and is something they have been planning […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation, which provides for adults with special needs held its annual Christmas party today. Laughter and smiles fulled the room, as clients spent the day with friends and family all while getting into the holiday spirit. “I always tell people If...
What’s happening, Milton? December 24-December 30, Merry Christmas!. Are you looking for something to do between Christmas and New Years? We have you covered!. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is notoriously hard to plan for so we came up with some activities to keep everyone busy!
Van Buren VFW hold Operation Christmas even to gift meals and toys to those in need. Van Buren VFW holds Operation Christmas event to gift meals and toys to those in need. Van Buren VFW aims to help local veterans struggling with PTSD through Operation Daily Battle.
SUNBURY, Pa. — There are bags of toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury for the County Children and Youth Services annual toy distribution. It's something the organization has been doing for more than 30 years. "We're so overwhelmed with the number of people that came forward...
Christmas is coming. And, like it or not, so is the clean-up from Christmas. Thankfully, there are several options to get rid of your once-live tree in ways that are good for the Milton community and the environment. 1) TAKE IT TO SCOTTSDALE FARMS. Once you strip off the ornaments...
Unfortunately, this year’s VFW New Years Eve party has been cancelled. Several people at the Calhoun VFW have had COVID, according to Post Commander John Brown, and so Post 5476, 406 W. Line St., is choosing to be safe rather than sorry. “Several folks involved in the Post have...
