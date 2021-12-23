ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Milton VFW holds Christmas party for children

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milton VFW held its annual children’s Christmas...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Daybreak, local organizations hold Christmas party for homeless

MACON, Ga.-- Christmas is just a few days away, and as families put their last-minute plans together, local volunteers put in effort for those who aren't as fortunate. Through piles of donated clothes and toiletries, festive lights, and music, two local organizations partnered with daybreak to give Macon’s homeless residents a chance to get what they need... whatever that may be.
MACON, GA
FOX 21 Online

VFW Gives Away Free Meals for Christmas

DULUTH, Minn.- The VFW in Lincoln Park gave away free meals today in spirit of Christmas. Anybody in, or outside the community was welcome to enjoy a hot meal of all the fix-ins: mashed potatoes, turkey, cranberry sauce and more. All of the food was donated from the community and...
DULUTH, MN
WHEC TV-10

Charity puts up homeless families in hotel for Christmas

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) — This Christmas Eve, some local families in need will be checking into a hotel for a much-needed Christmas staycation. A group called Champions of Change is doing its second annual hotel for the holidays where volunteers decorate rooms to help homeless families in need. Twenty...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
Bradford Era

Futures makes donation through VFW to deliver Christmas cheer

Individuals of the Futures program passed along 40 stockings to Amy Peterson, Auxiliary president of the local VFW Post 212, for area veterans in nursing homes during the afternoon of Dec. 15, for the second successful year. “I came across a similar project last year on Facebook that was being...
CHARITIES
Patriot Ledger

A truckload of holiday cheer: Milton couple haul Christmas wares on 'Mistletow' trailer

MILTON – Maura Dudas, of Milton, is up by 5 a.m. every Wednesday to make the trek to the New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea. While there, she buys fresh balsam, pine and various greens to turn into wreaths, garland, wrapped bundles and other creations sold from a refurbished trailer she hitches to the back of her holiday-red Jeep Wrangler. She's lovingly dubbed the trailer "The Mistletow." ...
MILTON, MA
wrbl.com

Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed holds annual Christmas party

Russell County, Ala. (WRBL) – Commissioner Ronnie Reed got a head start at celebrating Christmas this year with his annual Christmas party. This is Reed’s 11th year of hosting his annual Christmas party at the Russell County Courthouse. Each year those in the community line up outside of the courthouse waiting for the Christmas party to begin. The lines are filled with children and their parents, volunteers hand those waiting in line tickets so their children will be able to receive a Christmas gift. Reed told News 3 he sees more and more people each year.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
Cape Gazette

Milton Elementary students hold publishing party

Milton Elementary students celebrated writing their own creative stories during a recent publishing party. Third graders followed the steps of the writing process to write their own narrative stories based on the Magic Tree House series. After reading My Teacher is an Alien by Bruce Coville, fifth graders wrote their own alien-themed stories.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
vegas24seven.com

Love From Music City Welcomed Over 150 Foster Children At Their 10th Annual Foster Care Christmas Party: ‘A Very Merry Music City Christmas’

Love From Music City Welcomed Over 150 Foster Children From Sumner County At Their 10th Annual Foster Care Christmas Party: ‘A Very Merry Music City Christmas’. Shane Owens and JD Shelburne Entertained Families Throughout Event. Love From Music City’s ‘A Very Merry Music City Christmas’ provides food, clothing, toys,...
ADVOCACY
gardencitymi.org

Annual Senior Christmas Party

Let's het together for some Holiday Cheer! Enjoy live music from the Waco Band, with lunch and desert catered by Kathy's Catering. There will be 50/50 raffles, prizes, and gift baskets giveaways. As aways a Merry Good Time! Purchase tickets at the Maplewood front desk!
GARDEN CITY, MI
The Oakland Press

VFW Post 582 leads Ortonville Christmas Parade through downtown

Ortonville VFW Post 582 led the annual Christmas parade through downtown Ortonville, Saturday, Dec. 4. Post Cmdr. Dennis Hoffman said, “We made sure Santa and Mrs. Claus got to the Old Town Hall on time to hear what everyone wanted Santa to bring them for Christmas. I want to thank the veterans and two ROTC Cadets from Alpha Company for helping the VFW with the flags.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Times-Leader

A special party for some special children

I had the opportunity to spend a little time at a special celebration this past week. On Thursday evening, A Special Wish Foundation Ohio Valley chapter held its holiday party for children whose wishes it has granted. The event was at Belmont Hills Country Club just outside St. Clairsville, and the party was cheery and well attended.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
miltonscene.com

What’s happening, Milton? December 24-December 30, Merry Christmas!

What’s happening, Milton? December 24-December 30, Merry Christmas!. Are you looking for something to do between Christmas and New Years? We have you covered!. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is notoriously hard to plan for so we came up with some activities to keep everyone busy!
MILTON, MA
Newswatch 16

Children and Youth holds toy distribution

SUNBURY, Pa. — There are bags of toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury for the County Children and Youth Services annual toy distribution. It's something the organization has been doing for more than 30 years. "We're so overwhelmed with the number of people that came forward...
SUNBURY, PA
northwestgeorgianews.com

VFW cancels New Years party due to COVID concerns

Unfortunately, this year’s VFW New Years Eve party has been cancelled. Several people at the Calhoun VFW have had COVID, according to Post Commander John Brown, and so Post 5476, 406 W. Line St., is choosing to be safe rather than sorry. “Several folks involved in the Post have...
CALHOUN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy