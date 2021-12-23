Milton VFW holds Christmas party for children

Russell County, Ala. (WRBL) – Commissioner Ronnie Reed got a head start at celebrating Christmas this year with his annual Christmas party. This is Reed’s 11th year of hosting his annual Christmas party at the Russell County Courthouse. Each year those in the community line up outside of the courthouse waiting for the Christmas party to begin. The lines are filled with children and their parents, volunteers hand those waiting in line tickets so their children will be able to receive a Christmas gift. Reed told News 3 he sees more and more people each year.

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO