ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Tis the season. David Sedaris reads 'Santaland Diaries'

By Barry Gordemer, Emma Bowman
North Country Public Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears before humorist David Sedaris became a celebrated writer, he worked as a Christmas elf at a Macy's department store in...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sedaris
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
fox5ny.com

COVID surge: NYC shutdown list updates

NEW YORK - More Broadway performances have been canceled due to the outbreak of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Here is where you can find the current Broadway shutdown list. The Radio City Rockettes canceled their entire Christmas Spectacular season due to "increasing challenges from the pandemic." The New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Christmas Elf#Macy#Santaland Diaries
BBC

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes, who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady, has died aged 91, her family has confirmed. The Tony Award-nominated actress first appeared on screen aged 12, and enjoyed a career that spanned six decades. She was best known for playing the role of Truly...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
North Platte Telegraph

Steele: 'Tis the reason for the season

As so many years have gone by and I am sure each time our beautiful holiday seasons come around once again, I try to remember the true reason for the season. Some how, some way, some thing has always reminded us of the true meaning of the holiday season upon us at this present time. And I just want to remind everyone out there who may be reading my column at this time of year that they will truly understand, as I do, how much we need the reason for the season to always be applied to our daily lives in every single way imaginable.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
whereyat.com

'Tis The Season to Be a Kid!

This joyous time of year is the perfect time to share all of the delights and magic that the season brings. Despite the rare citing of a white Christmas in the Big Easy, the spirit of the holidays is around the city all season. With the "12 days" quickly arriving, here are some of the city's most spectacular kid friendly events to enjoy as they count down the days until the mystical Kris Kringle arrives.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Neil deGrasse Tyson Faces Backlash After Calling Out Santa and His Reindeer on Christmas Eve

Neil deGrasse Tyson consistently ranks as one of the most famous astrophysicists of the modern age. And with millions of followers across his social media channels, Tyson often uses his platform to debunk popular myths with science. This doesn’t always go over well, though. Some of his comments earlier this year, for example, fueled a debate on the proper term for “aliens” following Demi Lovato’s controversial stance. And now, the internet has voiced their upset over his latest debunking.
SCIENCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Wanda Young, Member of Motown’s The Marvelettes Who Sang on Hit “Please Mr. Postman,” Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The all-female group was signed by Motown to its Tamla label earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy