Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed because of Omicron’s concerns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Critics Choice Association said on Wednesday that their in-person awards night has been postponed due to rising concerns about COVID-19 and the Omicron version. On Sunday, Jan. 9, hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were set to present the winners. The event will still be broadcast live in person on...

“The Critics Choice Association is working with L.A. County Public Health Officials and a premier COVID Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement on Monday. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”
