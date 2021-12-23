ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpOxM_0dULpiHC00

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.

YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”

The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Tyson and Fury aren’t likely to happen but fight against Tommy Fury could take place as the pair were due to fight last Saturday before the British star withdrew with illness.

And Paul has trash talked White for months and recently criticised him for the way he treats his fighters in the UFC.

Speaking on his brother Logan’s podcast , he said: “I make more than every UFC fighter f****** combined, including Conor. Y’all work for f****** Dana, y’all work for WME, Endeavor, that’s who you work for.

“I make more than all of you silly motherf******. Why would I go into the UFC? Sign a contract and give away my f****** rights and s***. I own my content, I own my platform, I own everything. They don’t own s***, they are literally employees.

“I’m a f****** CEO and every UFC fighter is an employee. Get that straight. I’m not coming over there and doing s*** with y’all.”

Paul has also said in the past that he would knock White out, to which the UFC boss told MMA Junkie: “It actually makes sense. ’m 52 years old. I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights, so yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. All he fights are 50-year-olds.

“Let me tell you what. Get in line. There are plenty of people who would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long f*cking line, buddy. You’re going to be waiting for a while.

Comments / 1

Related
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Wme
CoinTelegraph

Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies auctions off an exclusive sneaker NFT to fight back bullying

Space Runners has donated a fully customized Boxing Bullies nonfungible token (NFT) pair of shoes which was auctioned on the Boxing Bullies event Sunday Dec 19th. The Boxing Bullies Sneaker NFT has closed as the highest bidded NFT on the auction with $20,000. All proceeds from the live English auction will be donated to support Boxing Bullies and their anti-bullying initiatives.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy