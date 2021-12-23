ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League archive: 'Magnificent Leeds' comeback in vain in Anfield thriller

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelive the best bits from the thrilling encounter between Liverpool and Leeds...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Coronavirus crisis continues with postponement of Arsenal’s match against Wolves

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Tuesday has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak within the Wanderers camp. The Premier League confirmed on Sunday evening that the game at the Emirates Stadium had gone the same way as Leeds’ home fixture against Aston Villa, just hours after Crystal Palace’s request to call off their Boxing Day trip to Tottenham with manager Patrick Vieira among a series of positive cases was denied.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Leeds United#Magnificent Leeds#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day as they continue to march towards a Premier League title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, with a win over the Foxes today able to take their domestic win streak to eight and open up a six-point gap to second-placed Liverpool, who can only watch after their match with Leeds was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.Leicester are recovering from a devastating penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBut while Brendan Rodgers contends with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this Boxing Day. Steven Gerrard will be forced to watch from afar after Aston Villa’s head coach tested positive for Covid-19. Villa will hope his absence doesn’t detract from their momentum, having won four of their six games since Gerrard took charge, with their only two defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool. That upturn in form has seen Villa return to the top half of the table and they will hope to take advantage of Chelsea’s recent inconsistency this afternoon. After such a brilliant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 6-3 Leicester: Premier League leaders win thriller to move six points clear

Manchester City held off an unlikely Leicester comeback to clinch a ninth successive Premier League win in thrilling style and move six points clear at the top of the table. It looked like the defending champions had wrapped up the points after only 25 minutes as they led a depleted Foxes side 4-0, with a penalty apiece by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on top of strikes by Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea head to Aston Villa this evening knowing they cannot afford to concede any further ground in the Premier League title race. Thomas Tuchel’s depleted squad endured frustrating back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves and now find themselves six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesTaking all three points against Villa will be no easy task, though, with the club transformed since Steven Gerrard’s arrival. Villa have won four of their six league games since Gerrard’s took the reins, with their only defeats coming against City and Liverpool. Here is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith unhappy with costly mistakes as Norwich thrashed by Arsenal

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was left bemoaning individual errors as he admitted standards had “dropped massively” following a Boxing Day thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.A brace from Bukayo Saka either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike had the Gunners on course for three points before a late Alexandre Lacazette penalty and a goal for substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured a comfortable 5-0 win.The victory leaves Arsenal six points clear in fourth place as they picked up back-to-back away wins for the first time in the league this season.While the visitors continued a decent run of form, Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton end barren run with victory over Brentford

Neal Maupay struck a stunning goal against his former club as Brighton picked up a first Premier League win in 12 games by beating Brentford 2-0 on Sunday.Albion’s top-scorer Maupay – who cost £20million from the Bees in August 2019 – lashed an unstoppable effort into the top right corner just before half-time to light up a below-capacity Amex Stadium.Leandro Trossard set the Seagulls on course for a first top-flight success in more than three months with an instinctive 34th-minute volley.Brentford had second-half opportunities to salvage something but were denied by a couple of superb saves from Brighton goalkeeper Robert...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku inspires Chelsea turnaround in win over Aston Villa

Romelu Lukaku climbed off the bench to inspire Chelsea’s comeback victory as he continued to haunt Aston Villa The striker scored his first Premier League goal since a September brace against the same opposition as the visitors came from behind to win 3-1.Lukaku has now scored nine goals in his last 10 top-flight appearances against Villa and also caused havoc to win a stoppage-time penalty for Jorginho to score his second goal of the game.His first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury but the Belgium international now has two in his last three games to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United’s relegation battle continues on Monday night as Manchester United visit St James’ Park.Newcastle came into this gameweek second-bottom in the Premier League table, having been thrashed 4-0 by Man City in their most recent outing to suffer a third straight loss.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesMeanwhile, Man United have looked more organised since Ralf Rangnick arrived as interim manager, securing two narrow victories and a draw.However, this evening’s visitors have not taken to the pitch in more than two weeks due to Covid-related fixture postponements, having also closed their training ground for a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy