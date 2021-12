It has recently been reported that last year, when London was in Tier 2 restrictions, there was a Tory Christmas quiz at Number 10 Downing Street. Sources have told The Mirror that, whilst regulations banned any social mixing between households, Number 10 staff were drinking alcohol and socialising for hours after the quiz finished. But what is possibly worse than these revelations are the team names the quiz attendees apparently chose to use – which have been called “an absolute banter vacuum” on Twitter.

U.K. ・ 13 DAYS AGO