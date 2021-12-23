Natural Gas: U.S. Cold Turns Up, But 'Very Bearish' Storage Report To Hit First

Germany is closing its six remaining nuclear plants, increasing its dependence on Russian natural gas. And that is the best news the US Energy Industry could have. Natural gas future prices bottomed in the summer of 2020 around $1.60. Since then price has completed a four wave Elliott advance. The high was just over $6.25 this fall. A fourth wave correction drew pries to the August low around $3.75. The demand from Europe and the Far East will likely drive prices to new highs this winter. Price jumped 2.77% Wednesday to close at $3.98. That is likely the kick off to a fifth wave of new high prices. UNG is an ETF holding 48% of its assets in natural gas future contracts. This makes it a direct play on the gas price, not the stock of gas producers. It jumped 1.68% to $12.72 Wednesday. Full disclosure, I own and plan to buy more UNG.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO