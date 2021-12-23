ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Selling soft tonneau cover off of my 2021 toyota tacoma, used 2 months, it...

flackbroadcasting.com

flackbroadcasting.com

Toro Electric Power Shovel/Vacuum Sealer

Toro Electric Power Shovel Clears snow from deck, patio, porch or sidewalk great condition $30. Food Saver Vacuum Sealer, MODEL FM3920 comes with two rolls of bags $60 BRAND NEW IN BOX. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local...
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
ETOnline.com

UGG Boots and Slippers are 40% Off on Amazon Right Now: Shop the Celeb-Loved Pairs

With winter headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but there's no denying that Ugg boots and slippers are also a wintertime staple. The good news is, Amazon's Holiday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. One celeb-approved pair in particular, the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, normally go for $110, but right now you can shop them for just $66. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and if you're shopping for a holiday gift, Amazon has put plans in place to deliver gifts on time, despite expected shipping delays from other retailers.
Carscoops

This Armored Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Eats Cadillac Escalades For Breakfast

You may not have heard of the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV but after reading about it, you might just be rushing to your local bank pleading to get a loan to buy one. The Gurkha is built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty and was originally designed for law enforcement use. However, this particular example that’s currently up for auction through Collecting Cars in Ontario, Canada, was specified as a private security, or civilian, model.
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
NME

Pink Floyd surprise fans with release of a dozen live albums

Pink Floyd have surprised fans with the release of a dozen live albums documenting some of their gigs from the early ’70s. The 12 LPs were added to streaming services this week with no prior announcement, spanning the years 1970 to 1972, covering the period in which the band released ‘Atom Heart Mother’ (1970), ‘Meddle’ (1971), and ‘Obscured By Clouds’ (1972).
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
TrendHunter.com

Oversized Soft-Baked Cookies

The Member's Mark Oh My Dough Colossal Cookies are an oversized treat being launched exclusively at Sam's Club to provide shoppers with a soft-baked option to pick up. The cookies are 4.5-ounces in side and feature a sugar cookie profile that is covered with a thick layer of a blue almond icing to give them a pop of color. The icing itself features a mix of both almond and vanilla flavors to perfectly complement the sweetness of the cookie.
