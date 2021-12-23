ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky Studios Strikes Development Deal With ‘Be Water’ Maker Dorothy St Pictures

By K.J. Yossman
 5 days ago
Comcast-owned Sky Studios has struck a development deal with Dorothy St Pictures, the production company behind titles including Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and Audible Original “Killer Book Club.”

Founded by Julia Nottingham, Dorothy St Pictures describes itself as the “female-led home for filmmakers, both new and established” with an aim to approach topics from the “female gaze.”

The deal will see Nottingham and director and producer Becky Read (“Twas the Fight Before Christmas”), who is also part of the Dorothy St Pictures team, co-produce a slate of feature documentaries high-end series on a variety of subjects.

Sky’s European factual channels and sister company NBCUniversal will get a first-look option for global distribution.

The deal has already seen some projects go into development with commissions due to be announced in early 2022.

Sky Studios is Sky’s European original programming arm. It is part of Sky Group, which is owned by Comcast.

“We’re uncovering compelling new stories all the time, so we’re thrilled to be working with Sky Studios to fast-track development,” said Nottingham. “They share our vision for premium documentaries, and we can’t wait for this partnership to bear fruit and bring audiences more exceptional and high-quality storytelling.”

Barnaby Shingleton, Sky Studios’ director of factual, added: “In collaboration with Sky’s factual commissioning teams across all our territories, we’re excited to turbocharge our documentary slate with series and feature documentaries from Dorothy St Pictures. The Dorothy St team are exceptional filmmakers with a keen eye for stories that explore society and the human condition from a totally unique vantage point.”

Deadline

The BFI’s 10 Biggest Production Awards Of 2021: Jim Broadbent Pic ‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry’ & Carol Morley’s ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’ Top List

Here’s our annual rundown of the 10 largest awards given out by the British Film Institute’s Film Fund across 2021. Backed by National Lottery money, the grants are a key supporter of indie cinema in the UK. This year also saw long-time Film Fund chief Ben Roberts, now BFI CEO, hand over the keys to the fund to new director Mia Bays. Top of the list is The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, an adaptation of Rachel Joyce’s popular novel about a man who embarks on a 450-mile walk across the UK in the belief that his journey will save the life...
MOVIES
Variety

Jean-Marc Vallée, ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Quebecois director of films including “Dallas Buyers Club” and TV projects such as “Big Little Lies,” died at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada. He was 58. Vallée died from a heart attack, according to his representative Bumble Ward. His producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be...
MOVIES
Variety

Capri Hollywood Film Festival Navigates Omicron Variant While Expanding Festivities

For its upcoming 26th edition the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscar hopefuls and establishing a creative and business bridgehead between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities, is countering the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond the “blue island” off the coast of Naples. For sanitary safety reasons, the small picturesque town of Sorrento, overlooking the bay of Naples, will become the main hub where guests, most of whom this year will be flying from Europe for the Dec. 26-Jan. 2 shindig, will congregate. Expected international attendees include directors Michael Radford and Terry Gilliam, who are fest...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘The Power of the Dog’ Continues Its Reign While ‘Dune’ Could Prove Its Strength With the Scribes

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Just like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6. W Magazine’s Best Performances party was postponed. The Los Angeles soiree was scheduled to take place Jan. 7 at Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood. The Critics Choice Awards were postponed from January 9, with a new date to be announced. The winners were set to be...
MOVIES
Variety

How Aardman Delivered ‘Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas’ During a Pandemic

In Aardman’s half-hour stop-motion comedy film “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas,” Timmy the lamb finds himself whisked off on an adventure to the local town, hidden in a large parcel, and thence onward to the house of Ben the farmer, his wife Jin and their daughter Ella. Shaun and the flock must mount a daring rescue. The making of the animated show was also an adventure, producer Richard Beek and director Steve Cox tell Variety. The film – which airs on TV networks in 17 territories, including the BBC in the U.K., ABC in Australia, France TV and Germany’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

Brothers Offer New Perspective on ‘Maternity and Family’ With ‘Parallel Mothers’

Pedro Almodóvar has written and directed 23 feature films since 1978; each one carries his unique style, yet he manages to keep surprising audiences. “Parallel Mothers” may be his best and most accessible; it features his frequent outrage at government oppression and deceit, mixed with great compassion for his characters. Almodóvar has had shockingly few Oscar nominations, but this film could wind up with bids for him, for best picture and for star Penélope Cruz. The filmmaker’s brother, Agustin Almodóvar, has been his producer since the 1987 “Law of Desire.” That’s fitting, since families are at the center of many of the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
