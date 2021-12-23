ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton midfielder Romeu targets winning Christmas run

By Paul Vegas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton midfielder Oriol Romeu believes they can set up their season over Christmas. Romeu believes they can transform their season with a few victories over the busy schedule. He told Radio Marca: "The Premier is...

KTVZ

Rare away win for Southampton as West Ham’s slump continues

LONDON (AP) — West Ham’s slump has continued as Jan Bednarek’s late goal secured a rare away win for Southampton in the Premier League. Bednarek’s header condemned the Hammers to a 3-2 defeat Sunday in what was only Southampton’s second win on the road this season. West Ham’s hopes of a place in the top four look increasingly unlikely after another below-par display at the London Stadium.
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl says Forster his No1

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says Fraser Forster is his No1. Following the 3-2 victory at West Ham's London Stadium, it appears as though Forster is his clear pick to take the gloves. Speaking to the Daily Echo, Hasenhuttl said: “Yeah (he had a shaky start), but I am happy that...
The US Sun

Newcastle transfer target James Ward-Prowse sends Christmas Day message to Southampton fans after 2021 struggles

SOUTHAMPTON skipper James Ward-Prowse has delivered a Christmas Day message to the club's fans thanking them for their endless support in 2021. The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a transfer to Newcastle, has urged the Saints faithful to stay safe and to enjoy the festive fun after what has been a tough calendar year for the British public.
Oriol Romeu
The Independent

Southampton vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to move into the top four in the Premier League in a match against Southampton on Tuesday.A 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday saw the club move into fifth and manager Antonio Conte’s presence is starting to come through. But the boss insists the momentum at Tottenham is different to what he built at Chelsea.“I think that this is different to the momentum at Chelsea. I don’t like to compare different situations. [There is] too big a difference with my experience in the past.“Also because I remember very well that I started the season [when at...
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
Tribal Football

Matic: Man Utd players desperate to face Newcastle

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says they're desperate to get back into action at Newcastle. United's last two games have been postponed. "Of course, we are desperate to play," admitted Matic. "Finally, we are all back. We are ready." Newcastle are struggling at the bottom and have won only once...
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker goalscorer Lukaku: I needed that!

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku was delighted to be on the scoresheet for victory at Aston Villa. Lukaku jumped from the bench to score in the 3-1 win on Sunday. He later said, “I needed a performance like this today. It's been difficult getting the end of games. I kept working hard. I'm happy with my performance and have to push on.
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: Maddison brilliant; we stood up at Man City

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was left frustrated after their 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Rodgers believes the game was lost on key decisions. He said, "We were here to get a result, it was a strange one – at half-time we were 4-0 down, they have had nine shots at goal and we have had eight so it was a little bit strange as I don't think the scoreline reflected the first half if I am being honest.
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
Tribal Football

Chelsea preparing cash bid for Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest

Chelsea are preparing a cash bid for Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest. The Daily Express says the young USA right-back is admired by clubs including Bayern Munich and Chelsea. The latter need to cover Ben Chilwell's absence and are looking at Dest, even though he's a right-back. They say they are...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this Boxing Day. Steven Gerrard will be forced to watch from afar after Aston Villa’s head coach tested positive for Covid-19. Villa will hope his absence doesn’t detract from their momentum, having won four of their six games since Gerrard took charge, with their only two defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool. That upturn in form has seen Villa return to the top half of the table and they will hope to take advantage of Chelsea’s recent inconsistency this afternoon. After such a brilliant...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his players will bounce back quickly from their Anfield penalty shoot-out heartbreak to meet the considerable challenge of facing Premier League leaders Manchester City.The Foxes twice conceded a two-goal lead in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool – including an equaliser deep into added time – and then lost on spot-kicks.More injuries were sustained in the process – striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring while defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off – which does not make their task any easier on Boxing Day.Leicester...
Tribal Football

Aston Villa watching Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey

Aston Villa are watching Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey. BirminghamLive says Aston Villa are admirers of the 19-year-old and have sent scouts to watch him in action this season. The Scotland international has also been tracked by Leeds United. However, such has been Hickey's form, that the former Hearts defender could...
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
