The stock and oil markets surged Monday as investors brushed aside concerns that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would slow economic growth in the near future. The S&P index, which measures 500 of the largest publicly traded companies, skyrocketed 1.38% and reached an all-time high, CNBC reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), an index measuring 30 major U.S. corporations, increased 0.98% while the NASDAQ, an index composed largely of technology firms, surged 1.39%.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO