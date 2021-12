Apple has continued closing retail stores as the COVID-19 Omicron variant has continued to spread. Less than a week ago, Apple announced it was closing seven retail stores across the U.S and follows three others the week before that. Now, the Cupertino company is temporally closing all of its New York City locations. The stores will still be available for online in-store pickup orders, but customers are no longer permitted to visit the locations. Apple is also closing the following locations in New York State:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO