Missouri Cemetery is the Final Resting Place For Many Celebrities

How lucky are we in Illinois to have access to three of the most popular museums in all of America located here in the Land of Lincoln!. A list was put together from stacker.com of the Top 20 Most Popular Museums in America and three of the top 20 spots were filled up with museums in Illinois, and really the only museums representing the midwest states. The museums that make the list from Illinois are all located in Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry comes in as a tie for 16th place on their list, tied with the Udvar-hazy Center in Washington, DC. Next is the Field Museum which comes in at 14th place on the list, and finally the Art Institue of Chicago comes in at 13th place. The list is dominated by museums in Washington DC, and the top spot on the list goes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO