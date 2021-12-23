ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schalke chief Schroder reveals plans to buy Man City defender Itakura

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City defender Ko Itakura could sign permanently with Schalke. The Japan international is currently on-loan at S04, where management are already discussing keeping him long-term. S04...

www.tribalfootball.com

