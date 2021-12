Temperatures in Seattle have fallen to their lowest in more than half a century, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said. The city on Sunday recorded a low of 20 degrees F (-6.7 C), which broke a record from 1948 by two degrees, the NWS was reported as saying. Snowfall in the city has meanwhile beaten records set in 1979, when there was 179 inches (4.6 meters) on the ground in Seattle. The University of California also reported that 193.7 inches (4.9 meters) of snow had fallen so far this December and that more was expected. Emergency situations have...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO