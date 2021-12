You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bizongo has raised $110 million in Series D round led by Tiger Global Management. The B2B tech company has recorded an eight times growth in its top line from its pre-pandemic scale clocking an ARR of $250 million in November this year. The growth is also associated with a strong unit economics and positive cash flow as the company is now EBITDA profitable. Bizongo has made its operating model inventory-free, further strengthening the capital efficiency of the business, said a statement.

