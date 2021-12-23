Deputies: Rochester driver had BAC nearly three-times legal limit during Wayne County traffic stop

Deputies say a Rochester man was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Route 104 in the town of Sodus during the early-morning hours on Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m. deputies observed a vehicle on the side of the road near the intersection between Routes 104 and 14. When deputies stopped to check the vehicle they found the operator, identified as Christian Lynch, 27, of Rochester, to be in an intoxicated condition.

After field sobriety tests a chemical test was run, which found Lynch’s blood alcohol content to be 0.22%. He was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and refusal to submit to screening tests.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).