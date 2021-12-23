Deputies: Rochester man charged with grand larceny after vehicle thefts in Wayne County

Deputies say a Rochester man was taken into custody in Wayne County after a burglary in the town of Ontario this past October.

Daniel Steffen, 29, is accused of breaking into a garage in the town of Ontario- stealing items from inside a vehicle. He is also accused of stealing items from other vehicles, too.

Steffen was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, grand larceny, and petit larceny.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

