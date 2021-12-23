Deputies: Lyons man punched, choked woman in front of young child

Deputies report the arrest of a Lyons man following a domestic incident.

Terell Martinez, 23, is accused of punching and choking a woman in front of a three year old child.

Martinez was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

The arrest took place on Wednesday around 9 p.m., according to deputies.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident and will answer the charges at a later date.

