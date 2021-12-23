ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Deputies: Lyons man punched, choked woman in front of young child

 5 days ago
Deputies report the arrest of a Lyons man following a domestic incident.

Terell Martinez, 23, is accused of punching and choking a woman in front of a three year old child.

Martinez was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

The arrest took place on Wednesday around 9 p.m., according to deputies.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident and will answer the charges at a later date.

Second Hornell man arrested in connection with domestic incident investigation in Hornellsville

An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with a domestic incident complaint in Hornellsville. Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 25, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephan E. Knowlton-Leach, age 28, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, New York, following an investigation of a reported domestic incident in Hornellsville, New York. It is alleged that Mr. Knowlton-Leach intentionally and forcibly raped another person, struck another person and endangered a child under the age of 17. It is further alleged that a valid and duly served order of protection prohibited Mr. Knowlton-Leach from committing any crimes against that person. Mr. Knowlton-Leach was charged with Rape in the First Degree, a class B Felony, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a class D Felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Mr. Knowlton-Leach was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Hornell man charged in connection with domestic incident complaint in Hornellsville

A Hornell man faces charges following a domestic incident investigation in Hornellsville. Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 25, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony J. Leach, age 28, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, New York, following an investigation of a reported domestic incident in Hornellsville, New York. It is alleged that Mr. Leach intentionally hindered an investigation of a potential felony and obstructed deputies during the investigation of a reported domestic incident. Mr. Leach was charged with Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.
HORNELL, NY
Sodus man faces multiple charges following investigation of domestic altercation

A Wayne County man faces multiple charges after the investigation of a domestic altercation. Deputies arrested Christopher J. Bell, age 27, of Sodus for Harassment in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and petit larceny following an investigation into a domestic altercation in the Town of Sodus. Deputies arrested Mr. Bell after he allegedly struck a woman in the face with a closed fist, stole her cell phone from her vehicle and operated her motor vehicle without permission or belief that he had the right to do so.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Clyde man arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies, charged with criminal mischief

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Clyde man following an investigation. Following an official investigation in the Town of Clyde it is alleged that Young committed one count of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree following a domestic dispute. Young was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment at 0700 on 12/27/2021 and will return to the Town of Galen Court at a later date to answer for the charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Rochester man faces DWI charge after single car crash in Walworth

A Rochester man was arrested for DWI after a one car crash in the town of Walworth. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle off the road that struck a telephone pole along West Walworth Road and the driver had fled the scene on foot. Arriving Deputies located the driver, Mr. Santiago-Adams a few hundred yards from the scene. During the investigation it was determined that Mr. Santiago-Adams was intoxicated and was subsequently arrested. Mr. Santiago-Adams was charged with Driving while intoxicated, Refusal to submit to a chemical test, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of an open container and moving from lane unsafely.
ROCHESTER, NY
