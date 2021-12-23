ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

First super fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs teased ahead of CES

By Thomas Ricker
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung and Adata are both teasing PCIe 5.0 SSDs ahead of January’s big CES event. With read/write speeds up to 14/12 GBps, this new generation of solid state storage is essentially twice as fast as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives. Adata teased two prototypes of its...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 1

