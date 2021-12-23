ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry launches his 1st NFT collection

By Divyansh Chandra
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry recently broke the 3-point record with the 2974th 3-pointer of his career. He surpassed Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers made in NBA all time. This makes ‘2974’ a very special number for Curry. To honor this, UnderArmour is dropping 2974 exclusive NFTs [Non-Fungible Tokens]....

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

“Don’t disrespect him like that…” Stephen Curry defends and praises Otto Porter for his growth since he joined Warriors

On Christmas Day, Golden State Warriors defeated Phoenix Suns by 116-107. Stephen Curry carried the dubs towards victory for most of the game and has performed incredibly well. However, in the fourth quarter, Otto Porter performed exceptionally and scored about 19 points which left everyone amazed. Otto Porter’s performance shocks...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Stephen A Smith
firstsportz.com

“I don’t put a word Dynasty”: Devin Booker on Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors

The National Basketball Association has scheduled the two best teams of the western conference who are also fighting for the top spot in the conference ranking go against each other on the eve of Christmas. The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will take up a challenge against each other at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Christmas.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1st Nft#Underarmour#Ftx
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hyped after Warriors' Christmas win over Suns

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green really like to win. They also really like to beat Chris Paul in meaningful games. On Saturday, Curry and Green killed two birds with one stone as they helped the Warriors knock off CP3 and the Phoenix Suns, 116-107, in a Christmas Day showdown between the teams with the two best records in the NBA.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Steph Curry shines in Christmas matinee as Warriors topple Suns

PHOENIX — Stephen Curry’s usual lump-of-coal Christmas performance swiveled Saturday at Footprint Center, where the Warriors guard popped in 33 points to help push Golden State atop the Western Conference with a 116-107 victory. Curry entered the day averaging just over 13 points in eight previous Christmas Day...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal bursts his son’s dreams of waiting for Rihanna: ‘She don’t want u she want me i’m sexier’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took a playful shot at his son Shareef after the younger O’Neal joked about waiting on social media for singer Rihanna. The younger O’Neal, currently plays at Louisiana State University, the alma mater of his father. In his two seasons at the school, the younger O’Neal has produced modest stats.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy