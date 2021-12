It's really easy just to yell "more power" every time someone says, "how do we make this car better?" But that really misses the point. As we've said before, it's not always about speed, but the sensation of speed. Doing 85 mph in a BMW 8 Series feels like nothing. Do it in a Miata and it's a little hairier. Do it on a motorcycle and (at least for the inexperienced) it feels like twice that speed. But the thing about the Wrangler is that, it did need more power.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO