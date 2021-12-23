Griswold School Board Elects President and Vice-President
(Griswold) On Monday night, four Griswold incumbent school board members were sworn back into office. The four ran unopposed in the November election.
The four board members sworn back into office were; Rob Peterson, Aaron Houser, Scott Peterson, and Don Smith.
The school board re-elected Rob Peterson as board president and Don Smith as vice-president.
Additionally, the board voted to keep the meeting the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room.
Comments / 0