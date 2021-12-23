ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Griswold School Board Elects President and Vice-President

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j48b7_0dULXIwo00

(Griswold) On Monday night, four Griswold incumbent school board members were sworn back into office. The four ran unopposed in the November election.

The four board members sworn back into office were; Rob Peterson, Aaron Houser, Scott Peterson, and Don Smith.

The school board re-elected Rob Peterson as board president and Don Smith as vice-president.

Additionally, the board voted to keep the meeting the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda City Council approves grant for renovation project at 722 East Garfield St.

(Clarinda) The Clarinda City Council approved a grant for a renovation project at 722 East Garfield Street at their meeting Wednesday evening. According to the Council minutes, Carol Putnam, owner of the property located at 722 East Garfield Street, requested that the City of Clarinda be the pass-through for an Iowa Economic Development Authority Catalyst Grant in the amount of $100,000. The city match on the grant would consist of $16,000 in Tax Abatements and $4,000 towards city right-of-way improvements. The council voted unanimously to approve the grant application.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Veteran Educator To Serve As Executive Director Of School Administrators Of Iowa

(Clive, IA) — A veteran educator has been named to serve as the executive director of School Administrators of Iowa. Lisa Remy has been superintendent of the West Des Moines Community School District since 2013. Remy started her education career as a Spanish teacher in Hudson and has spent years as an assistant principal and principal in the Hudson and West Des Moines districts. She will succeed retiring executive director Roark Horn next June. The S-A-I represents more than two thousand educational administrators in the state.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy