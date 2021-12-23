ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool legend backs Klopp’s prior comments & calls out anti-vaxxers: ‘Want to believe what some clown tells them’

By Farrell Keeling
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Liverpool striker, John Aldridge, has thrown his support behind Jurgen Klopp’s calls for footballers and the general public to pursue vaccinations. The German had made a public plea for people to ignore the spread of disinformation as COVID cases skyrocket across the country. “I’m all for the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
John Aldridge
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged supporters to wear masks in stadiums to limit the spread of coronavirus.Under recently-introduced Government Plan B regulations, fans now need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend games.There has been speculation, however, that the authorities could go further and force games back behind closed doors – as they were during Project Restart and for most of last season – amid surging case numbers in England.Guardiola, who lost his mother to the virus last year, does not want to see that happen again but does think people could...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Van Dijk back to his best

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is delighted to count on a fully-fit Virgil van Dijk this season. Klopp believes Van Dijk is back to his best following the ACL injury that sidelined him for the majority of last season. "(He's been) really good, really good. Long may it continue," the German...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Nhs#Eotk
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Tuesday night as they face Leicester City, hoping to emulate title rivals Manchester City and beat Brendan Rodgers’ side.The Foxes fought their way back into that match after a horror start, but eventually succumbed 6-3 in a topsy-turvy game.Just prior to Christmas, the Reds and Foxes met in the League Cup - with Jurgen Klopp’s team triumphing on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Anfield.With the league leaders not in action until a day later, the Reds can cut the gap between themselves and City to three points again with a win.Here’s all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Aston Villa postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad

Leeds vs Aston Villa on 28 December has been postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad it has been confirmed.The Premier League match, due to kick off at 5:30pm on Tuesday, will now be rearranged as Leeds “do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”The Whites have not played since a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal on 18 December, with their Boxing Day match at Liverpool also succumbing to rising Covid infections in the squad.Leeds’ squad had been recently decimated by injuries and illness, but after a Covid breakout,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 20: Lucas Moura, Diogo Jota, James Maddison and more

James MaddisonMaddison is simply the most in-form player in the league right now. After inspiring a Leicester comeback that was ultimately in vain at the Etihad on Boxing Day, he has now scored 53 points in his last five outings, with four goals and five assists to his name, and they have not all been the type of low-percentage plays we have come to expect in the past.His fixture, at home to Liverpool, is a problem but then Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers are hardly an impenetrable defence. Bringing Maddison in early would also allow you to exploit two potential double...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah angers large portions of Islamic community with Christmas post

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has left portions of the Islamic community enraged after sharing a Christmas celebration snap with his family. This is not the first time that Salah has caused controversy on Christmas day, with the Egyptian previously having shared comparable celebratory photos and received waves of abuse online as a consequence.
WORLD
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his players will bounce back quickly from their Anfield penalty shoot-out heartbreak to meet the considerable challenge of facing Premier League leaders Manchester City.The Foxes twice conceded a two-goal lead in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool – including an equaliser deep into added time – and then lost on spot-kicks.More injuries were sustained in the process – striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring while defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off – which does not make their task any easier on Boxing Day.Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy